CHS Senior Brigid Dunn Receives DAR Award

Every year, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), a national women’s service association, awards a scholarship to one female student at each participating Illinois school.

The criteria for the award is based on four character traits: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The DAR selects five students from each school, and then the school faculty votes to select one student as the recipient.

This year’s winner of the DAR award was Brigid Dunn, a recent graduate of Carlinville High School. Dunn plans to continue her education at the University of Notre Dame to study international relations with a concentration in Arabic and Peace Studies.

“The aim of this project is to pay tribute to the youthful character and to call attention to those qualities, which are desirable of good citizens,” according to the DAR.