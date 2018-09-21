CHS runs to victory in boys race in Carrollton

CHS runs to victory in boys race in

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 20, 2018) – Carlinville head cross country coach Charlie Helton used to coach in Carrollton. Thursday afternoon, Helton’s boys’ squad picked up an impressive team win at the Carrollton Invitational.

The Cavaliers had five of the eight fastest times and had eight in the top 18 of the 47 runners competing. Carlinville won with 25 points, followed by Franklin/South County at 51; Beardstown, Jersey and Civic Memorial all had 98 team points.

The winner of the race was Gran Marshall of Franklin in 18:00. Carlinville senior Bailey Lippold was second at 18:13, followed by the Cavies’ Cale Williams at 18:22.

Briley Roper was fifth at 18:43; Jacob Landon was seventh at 19:18; Dustin Roberts, eighth at 19:19; Max Wilson, 12th at 20:18; Colin Kreipe, 14th at 20:20; Damon Sharp, 18th at 21:28; Trevor Kroeschel, 28th at 22:24; Case Jones, 42nd at 27:40; and Brock Henson, 47th at 30:01.

Girls

Carlinville finished third in girls’ team competition with 58 points. Staunton won with 46 points, followed by Civic Memorial at 58. North Mac was fourth at 76 and Jersey fifth at 111.

Riley Vickery of Marquette was the overall winner at 20:49, while North Mac’s Kylee Kazenski was third at 22:41.

Carlinville was led by senior Molly Lewis, sixth at 22:53. Juliana Schmidt was 10th at 23:23; Bryalee Gilmore was 15th at 24:19; Patty Walch, 19th at 26:41; and Naomi Oweda, 43rd at 38:54.