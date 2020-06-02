CHS holds 2020 commencement

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School seniors were denied the opportunities to play spring sports, present a musical, go to prom and even enjoy each other’s company. Yet, the school district and public health departments ensured that 87 students would be recognized in a somewhat festive matter Sunday afternoon.

Although it was different from a normal graduation commencement that featured a packed gymnasium, loud cheers, handshakes and a rendition of ‘Pomp and Circumstance’, the Class of 2020 still got to partake in an activity that would make their day special. The district set up a system in which each student walked around the front of the high school to receive their diploma and have their picture taken as family, friends and other public spectators rejoiced while social distancing.

The event was predicted to last five hours, but everything finished a half hour ahead of schedule.

“I don’t think this could of gone any smoother,” said Carlinville High School principal Patrick Drew. “We’re very fortunate that the weather held out and that the parents and families were very understanding, taking into consideration how much planning had to be done in advance. I appreciate everybody’s support throughout this whole process.”

As unfortunate as it was to have nearly their entire semester taken away, several CHS seniors remained grateful for what they got to experience as they shared some final thoughts in a farewell video.

“Seeing my friends and teachers in a classroom environment was what I will miss the most,” said Avery Kufa. “Being on my computer these past couple months was nothing compared to being in that setting.”

“The culture of this school and community is one of the things I will miss the most,” said class officer Jack Kessinger. “Throughout all of my extra-cirricular activities including basketball, football and the musical, the culture is what brought the whole town together.”

“What I will miss most is the positivity that was shared here,” said Alison Rosentreter. “Before classes even started, the teachers were doing a great job in setting the tone for each learning day.”

“I hope everyone is and continuing to stay safe during this crazy time,” said Aidan Naugle. “Today, I simply am grateful for everyone who helped us get through everything. I wish nothing but the best for you all.”

“We’ve made so many memories together and it’s sad to see it come to an end,” said Sam Tieman.

As a CHS baseball player, Tieman couldn’t help but reflect on the potential that his team had, along with several other spring squads.

“I was obviously upset that we didn’t get to finish our year strong,” Tieman said. “I’m going to miss playing with the boys and I feel like we would of had another great season.”

Colton DeLong, a baseball player himself, agreed.

“I will never forget the fond memories I made with all of my teammates,” DeLong said. “I know this isn’t the ending we envisioned, but we will still persevere through it.”

“I’m beyond thankful for the support of our coaches, faculty and staff,” said Sydney Bowman, a CHS girls’ soccer player. “I will forever be grateful for the love and kindness they have shown to me over the past four years.”

“What I’m going to miss most is the many great clubs and activities that I had the privilege of being involved in,” said Sarah DeNeve.

DeNeve was also a class officer and girls’ soccer athlete.

The Class of 2020 Graduates

Diplomas were presented to Kufa, Kessinger, Rosentreter, Naugle, DeLong, Bowman, DeNeve, Olivia Oswald, Olivia Turley, Riann McClain, Reagan Kulenkamp, Emily Barr, Haley Wills, Elise Baker, Lauryn Pool, Parker Fikes, Charlie Gibbel, Matthew Reynolds, Deepen Patel, Kiera Adcock, Kenneth Alepra, Cassiopeia Ames, Fuller Anderson, Skylar Anderson, Brett Banister, Alicia Bellm, Carl Bellm, Noah Buford, Michael Byots, Clayton Camerer, Keyera Cole-Hackwith, Jarrett Cox, Clay Crowe, Rileigh Cummings, Dylan Cunningham, Isaac Daugherty, Alexander Davis, Nataley Dixon, Rory Drew, Kirsten Dunn, Gayle Emery, Tyler Emmons, Rowdy England, Brianna Evans, Abigail Gossard, Christian Griffith, Ryan Haschemeyer, Kassidie Hatlen, Jahraven Johnson, Thomas Jones, Rhachyl Karrick, Rhyan Karrick, Austin Key, Reid Kleeman, Alyssa Kline, Krista Lack, Amber LaMare, Cameron Lehmann, Erica Lentini, Sydney Leonard, Demitry Lewis, Rayme Lewis, Conner Mabus, Kelsey McKee, Alexander Moore, Jessie Nettleton, Skylar Nickel, Katherine Nix, Mitchel Proctor, Tyler Reels, Jakeb Roach, Hunter Robinson, Briley Roper, Kara Rosentreter, Kameron Sancamper, Robert Garcia, Mason Schafer, Katie Schmidt, Connor Simons, Allison Smith, Corin Stewart, Jeffrey Stufflebean Jr., Margaret Verticchio, Katie Vest, Andrew Vetterhoffer, Ethan Wallace,Vivian Wieneke and Cale Williams.