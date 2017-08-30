CHS at Hillsboro Week 1 Photos

During the month of September we will donate 10% of our Friday (busiest day) sales to organizations helping the people and animals of Texas and Louisiana....Lets all help...

A local truck driver will be collecting donations for Texas flood victims and taking the load to Texas. Items being sought include non-perishable foods, cleaning items, personal hygiene, baby items and pet supplies. Donors are asked to put items in totes for families containing food, personal and cleaning items. Other area drop off locations include Hicks Maytag in Gillespie, ABC123 Children's Boutique in Mt. Olive, Fastenal in Litchfield, Brown Insurance in Hillsboro and Harvel, and J&J Tire in Mt. Clare. The truck will be collecting items at Carlinville City Hall from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday, and from about 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, or until filled. ... See MoreSee Less