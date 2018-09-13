CHS harriers run at First to the Finish meet

PEORIA (Sept. 13, 2018) – One of the largest state-wide cross country meets in the regular season occurred Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria, for the boys and girls First to the Finish meet for all three classes.

The Class 1A boys featured 592 runners who finished and 53 teams who had scores kept.

Carlinville would finish 17th with 470 team points. Stanford Olympia won the team title with 163 points, followed by El Paso at 176 and Urbana Uni-High at 190. Eureka was fourth at 220 and Elmwood fifth at 240.

Christopher Collet of Seneca won in a time of 15:17.

The Cavaliers would be led by Jacob Landon, 63rd overall at 17:04; Bailey Lippold was 69th at 17:07; Cale Williams 118th at 17:44; Dustin Roberts 125th at 17:48; Briley Roper 146th at 18:00; Colin Kreipe 293rd at 19:33; DAmon Sharp 376th at 20:28; Trevor Kroeschel 444th at 21:27; Cameron Strubbe 521st at 23:36; Case Jones 540th at 24:21 and Brock Henson 566th at 25:41.

Eureka won the girls’ team title with 129 points, followed by Winnebago at 167; Rock Falls 181; Pleasant Plains 185; and Olympia 188. Carlinville finished 32nd out 42 teams with 867 points.

There were 425 Class 1A girls’ runners competing. The winner was Emma Argo of Eureka at 17:54, who narrowly edged out Staunton’s Lydia Roller, second at 17:55. Clinton’s Payne Turney was third at 18:19.

Molly Lewis led Carlinville at 128th, finishing in 22:00; Juliana Schmidt was 134th at 22:05; Patty Walch 212th at 23:26; Braylee Gilmore 235th at 23:47 and Naomi Owada 419th at 36:00.