CHS graduate Kelsey Card places fourth at Olympic discus trials

CHS graduate Kelsey Card places fourth at Olympic

Former IHSA and NCAA champion’s Tokyo dream still alive

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

When she went to the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Carlinville High School graduate and track star Kelsey Card classified the experience as ‘surreal’ even though she didn’t put together her overall best performance. Last week, she was hoping for a chance to make another trip of a lifetime to Tokyo for the 2020 games that were delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was one spot short of a discus qualification at the United States’ trials in Eugene, Oregon June 19.

However, a miracle could still be in Card’s favor by virtue of her world ranking.

Card finished fourth out of 11 throwers. Her furthest toss – ranging 59.37 meters, was slightly lower than her 2016 clincher, but even that score of 60.04 wouldn’t have been enough to get Card over the hump this time around.

Under normal circumstances, Card’s hope of becoming a multi-Olympian would have remained just a dream. But, runner-up Micaela Hazlewood (career best 62.54) had yet to meet a mandatory standard within the qualification window. If the University of Kentucky graduate fails to reach this standard of 208 feet and four inches (63.5 meters) by June 29, it appears that Card would become the third and final representative on the U.S. roster – assuming that the world rankings remain the same after that date, according to Oregonian sportswriter Ken Goe. Card is currently ranked 23rd in the world, well within the ‘top 32’ cutoff.

“Since the rankings won’t be final until the 29th, I’d rather not speculate,” U.S.A. Track & Field spokeswoman Susan Hazzard said in an online response to questions regarding the matter.

Valarie Allman, a Stanford University graduate, claimed the top spot with what many described as ‘the meet’s most dominant performance ever.’ She ran away with the title by a staggering 7.38 meters. According to an article released by Team U.S.A, any one of Allman’s five throws would have won the event handily. Her longest was 70.15 meters.

Allman, one of the worldwide frontrunners predicted to win gold, has a chance to become just the third American woman all-time and the first since 2008 to win a discus title.

Auburn University alumnus Rachel Dincoff struggled in the early rounds, but launched her final throw 60.21 meters to move into qualifying position.

An update will be featured in next week’s issue.

Card’s past accomplishments

Card placed 25th out of 34 in the 2016 Olympic discus with a throw of 56.41 meters.

During the qualifications for the Rio games, Card was the only woman to compete in both of the U.S. discus and shot put trials.

Card, who brought home multiple track and field titles while breaking state records during her tenure as a Carlinville High School student athlete, was a seven-time All-American and Big Ten Conference champion at the University of Wisconsin. She set her personal best discus mark of 63.52 meters to win a national championship for the Badgers in 2016.

Card has even been featured on the cover of a Wheaties’ cereal box.