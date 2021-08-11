CHS graduate adds life to Carlinville Primary School

Abby Way completes Girl Scout Gold Award project

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Very few individuals from Carlinville have received Girl Scout Troop Gold Awards. 2021 Carlinville High School graduate Abby Way is going to join that group.

Way has spent the last eight years as a member of the Girl Scout Troop No. 6826.

To be eligible for this award – the female equivalent of the boys’ Eagle Scout honor, Way had to plan a community service project, get approval on it, build a team of people to help her, communicate with community to fundraise and earn support while accomplishing at least 80 hours of work. This is the highest and hardest achievement in Girl Scouts.

Way, who has committed to the University of Oklahoma, wanted to achieve her feat by helping to improve the environment at the Carlinville Primary School.

“My goals for this project have been to positively impact the school environment for children with learning disabilities and to show my community that small teams can make a big difference,” Way said.

Way transformed a patch of high weeds into a sensory garden where special needs children could receive beneficial sensory stimuli that wasn’t always readily available.

“Sensory gardens help with calming hyper-reactive children and help stimulate the senses of under-reactive children, and they help with concentration and exploration in the classroom,” Way said.

The garden consists of new tree stumps donated by Vince Walch, a bench that was purchased with money provided by Women of the Moose, fresh mulch, flowers, wind chimes, hand paintings and hummingbird feeders.

Additionally, Way added life to the building’s interior by creating a mural that consisted of vibrant colors and textures.

“That took me a while to complete,” Way said. “From getting the lines right and adding several white coats for the designs themselves to be painted on, it was a slow process. Keep in mind that that was a blue wall at the start.”

Way also wanted to start up a plan through the ACES after-school program so it would be possible for children to help create various crafts that would be installed in the garden. The last portion of that plan was not able to be completed due to COVID-19 limitations.

There are three other CHS girls currently working towards achieving this same honor – Emma Gansz, Brigid Dunn and Elsa Mefford.