CHS grad produces video on Ball State player

CHS grad produces video on Ball State player

MUNCIE, Ind. (Feb. 22, 2018) – Lauren Krupica, a 2016 Carlinville High school graduate, is a sophomore at Ball state University in Muncie, Ind.

She produced a video which is on YouTube about Ball State men’s basketball player Tayler Persons.

Persons, from Kokomo, Ind. has hit three game-winning shots for Ball State this season, and Krupica produced the video about the accomplishment. The story features Persons and men’s coach James Whitford discussing what it takes to be clutch.

It can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDaWICx0E0w.

Share

26 09:35AM 0 Sports

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

6 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Hey, everybody, it's Friday, so that means it's TIME TO TALK US... What do you want to be remembered for? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share