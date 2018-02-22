CHS grad produces video on Ball State player

MUNCIE, Ind. (Feb. 22, 2018) – Lauren Krupica, a 2016 Carlinville High school graduate, is a sophomore at Ball state University in Muncie, Ind.

She produced a video which is on YouTube about Ball State men’s basketball player Tayler Persons.

Persons, from Kokomo, Ind. has hit three game-winning shots for Ball State this season, and Krupica produced the video about the accomplishment. The story features Persons and men’s coach James Whitford discussing what it takes to be clutch.

It can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDaWICx0E0w.