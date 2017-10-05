CHS grad Kleeman qualifies for Ironman Triathlon

By Eric Becker

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (Oct. 5, 2017) – Ben Kleeman, 1999 graduate of Carlinville High School, played baseball and soccer during his Cavalier days.

But following a fourth place finish in his age group (men’s 35-39) at the Coeur d’Alene Ironman triathlon in Idaho last month, Kleeman is now bound for Hawaii Oct. 14. He will participate in the Ironman Triathlon in Kona.

The triathlon encompasses three areas of sporting competition – a swim, bike ride and run. Kleeman has been competing in such competitions for about 10 years.

He started training in the triathlon in 2007 in Ballwin, Mo.

“Over time, it just kind of progressed,” Kleeman said.

He called competing at Coeur d’Alene a great opportunity and glad to do it as it was on his bucket list.

“I went out and had a good race,” Kleeman said. “Didn’t set out necessarily to qualify. I just kind of ran my race, then realized about the last seven miles of the race, with the help of my wife (Kelly) who was tracking my competitors. I just ran up and ended up going into fourth place at mile 24 of the marathon. It was a good day.”

Each age group gets a certain number of slots in which competitors can qualify for the Triathlon, Kleeman said. His age group, the men’s 35-39 had five slots opened, and he placed fourth out of 99 competing.

His time was the 30th fastest out of 593 males and 32nd overall out of 841 total athletes who competed.

At Coeur d’Alene, there were only 50 slots available to go to Kona of all the age groups, divided up based upon the number of participants in each age division.

His swim time was at one hour, 10 minutes, 24 seconds; his bicycle ride took five hours, 31 minutes, 16 seconds and the marathon 26-mile run took three hours, 45 minutes, 30 seconds. Total time to complete the Coeur d’Alene course was 10 hours, 33 minutes, 30 seconds.

There has to be at least one spot per age division. A 74-year-old woman qualified, Dexter Yeats.

Kleeman trains near Boulder, Colo. where they reside. He says it takes a good amount of time to rain, as he usually spends 10-20 hours a week preparing.

“I’ve been training continuously for 10 years,” Kleeman said. “I train between 10 to 15 or 20 hours per week, depending on the week.”

Kleeman trains with Colin Laughery from Baseline Multi Sport.

“He’s been coaching me for just over a year now, and that has helped significantly,” Kleeman said.

After leaving CHS, Kleeman went to St. Louis College of Pharmacy, where he started running at the end of pharmacy school.

“First, it was just to lose weight,” Kleeman said. “Then I started biking and a year later decided just to do a triathlon kind of on a whim.”

He then got a swim coach to help on that portion of the triathlon, and several years later, started doing half Ironman’s and this was his third Ironman that he just completed. Ironically, it came a couple months after not finishing one near his current hometown.

“I ran Ironman Boulder in June and didn’t finish that race,” Kleeman said. “I ran a very terrible race and then had to kind of retool everything in two and a half months for Coeur d’Alene and ended up qualifying for Kona.”

Kleeman enjoyed his days growing up in Macoupin County.

“It was a great place to grow up,” Kleeman said. “I kind of wish I would have started running earlier, but I guess better late than never.”

Ben Kleeman, 1999 graduate of Carlinville High School, has qualified for the Ironman Triathlon in Kona, Hawaii Oct. 14. Photo provided by Finisherpix.