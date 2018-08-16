CHS golfers swing into action

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 16, 2018) – The first sport of the new high school season began in earnest on Monday for Carlinville High School.

The CHS golf team, coached by Logan Ridenour, began the season with a boys tournament at the Hickory Stick Tournament at Belk Park, hosted by East Alton-Wood River.

Ridenour’s squad lost one senior boy and two senior girls from last year’s team in Peyton Jamieson, Ali Hurley and Sydney Cania.

But in this Ridenour’s seventh season as Cavaliers head coach, the number of golfers in the program have steadily increased.

“We’ve got 11 boys and nine girls,” Ridenour said. “We have a great group of kids. So far practice has gone really good. We’re young but we have a number of returning lettermen enough to get them some experience.”

The six seniors are led by Cara Emery, Karli McCaherty and Macy Walker on the girls side; and Tyler Behme, Jay Rosentreter and Tom Sanson on the boys side.

“They’re coming back with a lot of good leadership and good positive energy,” Ridenour said.

The girls conference race will be up in the air this year, as many of the teams lost quality golfers from a year ago. Carlinville finished second at last year’s SCC meet at Indian Hills.

“We got some kids who have been showing flashes of talent who will step into those positions,” Ridenour said of the CHS girls team. “The conference is going to be pretty open.”

The boys side will see just the loss of one senior from last year, and Ridenour hopes for continued success from the returnees.

“WE got some good, strong contributors who are going to come in and look for good contributions from them,” Ridenour said.

Hillsboro returns their top two golfers from a state appearance last year and are the favorites on the boys’ side heading into the new season.

“They’ve got four juniors who have been playing golf for a long, long time,” Ridenour said.

Carlinville’s season opened at the Hickory Stick tournament Monday, which Ridenour has been trying to get the boys in for the past couple of years.

“It’s going to be good for them to get out and for them to see those guys from Hillsboro and Marquette,” Ridenour said. “See some upper-echelon talent.”

Carlinville’s girls team will travel to the Marquette tournament at Spencer T. Olin on Aug. 25.

“It will also be good for them to see an Alton Marquette, some of these schools who are perennial state qualifiers,” Ridenour said.

This year’s team will also be assisted by Kristin Siglock and Julie Behme.

“They bring a lot of good energy and a lot of knowledge and contributions and they’ve been great, especially with our large number,” Ridenour said.

Carlinville will host five meets on Aug. 21, Aug. 29, Sept. 10, Sept. 13 and Sept. 27.

The SCC boys tournament is Sept. 24 at Indian Springs, with the girls tournament Sept. 25.

The boys regionals are Oct. 2 and the girls regionals are Oct. 3.

Carlinville senior golfers this season, front row, include Cara Emery, Karli McCaherty and Macy Walker. Back row: Tyler Behme, Jay Rosentreter and Tom Sanson.

Members of the 2018 Carlinville Cavaliers golf team, front row, from left, are: Andrea Daugherty, Dane Rosentreter, Amanda Cox, Cara Emery and Claire Behme. Middle row: assistant coach Julie Behme, Tori Hartson, Gabe Barbre, Will Hoesing, Brigid Dunn, Megan Dunn, Karli McCaherty, Macy Walker, assistant coach Kristin Siglock. Back row: head coach Logan Ridenour, Ryan Haschemeyer, Elsa Mefford, Tyler Behme, Ethen Siglock, Reagan Kulenkamp, Jay Rosentreter, Tom Sanson. Not pictured: Eli Ratcliff. Photo by Eric Becker