CHS golfers open season

RAYMOND (Aug. 24, 2017) – Carlinville golfers hit the links for the first time this season Monday, a few hours following the solar eclipse,  at the par-36 Shoal Creek Golf Course in Raymond.

In boys action, Lincolnwood finished with a 171 to win the team title, ahead of Carlinville, second at 210; Mt. Olive, third at 220 and Auburn, fourth at 224. Tri City had a single golfer participate.

Lincolnwood’s Dade Pitchford was the medalist with a five-over par 35.

Carlinville was led by Payton Jamieson, shooting a 10-over par 46. Jay Rosentreter shot a round of 49, while Jeremy Frazier shot a 56. Tom Sanson had a 59; Regan Kulenkamp had a 64 and Gabe Green a 76.

Mt. Olive was led by Caden Monke with a round of 48, while J.D. Burch shot a 55; Noah Buske 58; Owen Scheller 59 and Bryce Mayer 78.

In girls action, the Cavies finished third as a team. Lincolnwood won the team competition with a 181, followed by Auburn at 185 and the Cavaliers at 204.

Carlinville was led by Ali Hurley, as the defending state qualifier finished with a five-over par 41. Sydney Cania finished with a round of 48; Karli McCaherty had a round of 56 and Macy Walker shot a 59. Elsa Mefford shot 60 and Brigid Dunn a 68 for Carlinville.

Auburn’s Katie Tanner shot a one-under par 35 to earn medalist honors for the girls side. Callie Krager of Lincolnwood added a one-over par 37 to finish second overall, while Hurley was third with her round of 41.

Carlinville’s home opening meet was Tuesday afternoon. They travel to Lincoln Greens on Thursday.

