CHS golfers compete at Shoal Creek

RAYMOND (Aug. 23, 2018) – The Carlinville golfers first regular season co-ed golf match of the season took place Monday at Shoal Creek Country Club in Raymond.

Lincolnwood would win both boys and girls competition.

The Carlinville girls headed out on the course for the first time this season, falling to Lincolnwood 215-247.

Co-medalists were Cameron Krager and Savannah Bowman of Lincolnwood, both of whom shot 51s.

Carlinville was led by Elsa Mefford, who shot a 53 to finish third individually on the girls side.

Also for Carlinville, Karli McCaherty and Cara Emery shot 64s, Macy Walker 66; Megan Dunn 73; and Brigid Dunn 82.

Carlinville was third in the boys competition. Lincolnwood won with a 172, followed by Auburn at 196 and the Cavaliers at 215.

The medalist was Lincolnwood’s Andrew Skinner with a 42.

Carlinville was led by Ethan Siglock with a round of 48; Reagan Kulenkamp 51; Tom Sanson 56; Jay Rosentreter 60; Ryan Haschemeyer 63 and Gabe Barbre 72.