CHS girls’ soccer ‘Shelled’ in sectional semifinal

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The 2021 Carlinville High School girls’ soccer team truly defined the word ‘overachieving’ as well as exemplifying what it meant to never quit. After all, the Cavaliers had earned another Illinois High School Association sectional bid despite having to battle through a season of offensive inconsistensies and a flurry of injuries – the biggest one being the loss of captain Gracie Reels, who tore her ACL during the season opener. Unfortunately, reality set in when the Roxana Shells returned to town for a South Central Conference rematch June 8.

As they did on Apr. 29, the Shells came into the Carlinville Sports’ Complex and completely controlled the game from start to finish.

