CHS girls overcome shooting struggles, beat Southwestern in overtime

CHS girls overcome shooting struggles, beat Southwestern in

Piasa Birds stun county champion Staunton and

cross-town rival Gillespie at home

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On a night in which seven shots were in the basket but popped out, the Carlinville High School girls’ basketball team stepped up and managed to hit the shots that mattered most during a 26-24 overtime nail biter against Southwestern at the Big House Jan. 27.

Jill Stayton etched five of her game-high 13 points in the final three minutes of regulation to rally the Cavaliers back from a 22-17 deficit. A stiffly CHS defense denied a potential game-winning heave from Southwestern leading scorer Morgan Durham (12 points) at the buzzer and then Lillie Reels buried her only three of the evening to put CHS up for good early in the extra session.

“We just kept battling,” CHS head coach Darrin DeNeve said. “The ball didn’t seem like it wanted to cooperate in terms of going in the basket but this type of win shows some heart and perseverance when you’re able to keep playing hard through all of that.”

“We were disappointed,” Southwestern head coach Darren Mosely said. “Both teams had plenty of chances to win this game. We would of liked to come out on top but we played with [Carlinville] the entire way and it was competitive throughout.”

Going in, the Cavaliers knew they couldn’t take this game for granted. For this was a Southwestern team that had recently stunned county champion Staunton and another rival, Gillespie, in back-to-back home games Jan. 25-26.

“They’ve had a great stretch,” DeNeve said of Southwestern. “We were aware of what they recently accomplished and that we were in for a battle, which they gave us.”

The Cavaliers have now won all three overtime contests they have played in this season.

Carlinville, which picked up an additional 44-24 conference win at Litchfield a few days prior, is 12-12 overall and 3-2 in the SCC. The Cavaliers took a pair of road losses at Roxana 38-29 Jan. 24 and Waverly 53-43 Jan. 31.

Birds defend nest,

earn bragging rights

Mosley had some big shoes to fill and a lot of pressure on his shoulders replacing a retired coaching legend in Steve Wooley at Southwestern. The first half of his rookie campaign may not have amounted to many wins, but the tides turned last week.

The Piasa Birds led almost the entire game against Staunton and knocked off the Bulldogs, 42-36, for Mosley’s first signature win in front of a jubilant home faithful despite surrendering the advantage early in the fourth quarter.

“I was so proud of how the girls played,” Mosley said. “We credit Staunton for battling back and taking the lead on us but everyone hung in there.”

Southwestern carried that momentum into the next night and came out flying once again. The Birds jumped out to a 15-5 first quarter lead en route to a 43-32 win over Gillespie.

With a 51-21 win over Mt. Olive Jan. 29, the Birds have reigned in four of their last six games.

Southwestern is 8-13 overall and 3-2 in the SCC.

Upcoming games

Carlinville has a pair of SCC home games on the docket for this week. The Cavaliers host Gillespie Thurs., Feb. 3 and Hillsboro Mon., Feb. 7.

Southwestern travels to Hillsboro Thurs., Feb. 3, hosts Roxana Sat., Feb. 5, then heads back out on the road to Vandalia Mon., Feb. 7 and Greenfield Tues., Feb. 8.