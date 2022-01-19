CHS girls learn ‘what being really good looks like’ against Pana

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Heading into this season, the Carlinville High School girls’ basketball team had a lot to learn based on how much youth it was suiting up. The most recent lesson was ‘what being really good looks like’ at Pana Jan. 11.

The Panthers had been beating every single local team to a pulp and the Cavaliers weren’t an exception.

Pana came away with a 73-14 win and extended its triumphant streak to 18 games.

The Panthers, which were ranked eighth in last week’s Illinois High School Association Class 2A poll, have now won 23 of their first 24 games while outscoring opponents by a lopsided 1,431-592 margin.

Pana has overpowered every Macoupin County squad by at least 50 points, including 13-3 Staunton, 70-18, Dec. 12.

The Panthers opened the South Central Conference season by bashing Gillespie 68-11 Dec. 2 and stomped all over North Mac, 73-15, at a holiday tournament Dec. 28.

In addition to being the only remaining team without a South Central Conference loss, the Panthers have also landed some quality wins over Teutopolis and 20-win Clinton.

“They are just outstanding,” CHS head coach Darrin DeNeve said of Pana. “They do everything well and I’d love to see them go far in the postseason.”

Pana took control with a 17-6 run in the opening minutes and sprinted to a 36-8 halftime advantage.

Defensively, the Panthers limited the Cavaliers to just one field goal in each of the final three quarters.

On the other side, the basket felt as big as an ocean for Pana’s offense. The Panthers put down 31 shots total and buried 10 of 14 shots from beyond the arc.

“There just isn’t too many teams that can produce that consistently,” DeNeve said. “They shot unbelievably well. It gave our team, especially the younger girls, a glimpse of what being really good looks like.”

Isabella Tiburzi scored seven points for the Cavaliers. Jill Stayton added four tallies and Braley Wiser knocked down Carlinville’s lone three-pointer in the first quarter.

Macoupin County tournament

Carlinville opened the Macoupin County tournament with a 62-14 win over Mt. Olive Jan. 17.

The Cavaliers are 9-9 overall.