CHS girls golf wins Terry Park meet

Carlinville High School’s girls golf team shot a 182 on its way to a first place finish Sept. 24 at Terry Park Golf Course near Palmyra.

Elsa Mefford shot a 39 to earn medalist honors. She carded birdies on holes no. 1, 2 and 8 and recorded pars on holes no. 4 and 7.

Other CHS scores were Marlee Whitler, 46; Brigid Dunn, 48; Emma Gansz, 49; as well as Megan Dunn (50) and Peyton Drew (57).

CHS boys fourth

CHS boys were fourth (177) among six teams at Terry Park. Ethen Siglock shot a 37, which included birdies on holes no. 4 and 7 and pars on holes no. 2 and 9. His score was third overall behind South County’s Dain Richie (33) and Routt’s Conrad Charpenter (36).

Other CHS scores were Henry Kufa, 42; Jack Stayton, 46; and Matt Reiher, 52; Sam Quarton (52) and Mason Duckels (53) also competed for CHS.

North Mac shot a 158 to win the team competition, followed by South County (171), Virginia (174), then CHS, followed by Northwestern (203) and Jacksonville Routt (204).

Scores for North Mac included Rylie Marko, 38; Matt Hendricks, 40; Cole Hatalla, 40; Kannon Kirk, 40; as well as Carson Raynor (48) and Tanner Wilson (54).