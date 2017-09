CHS girls golf competes at Rochester

ROCHESTER (Aug. 31, 2017) – The Carlinville girls golf team traveled to Rochester on Thursday for a triangular meet at Lincoln Greens.

Host Rochester shot a team-best 196 on the par-36 course. Carlinville was second at 211 and Pana was third at 241.

The Cavaliers were led by Ali Hurley with a round of 42. Sydney Cania shot a 52; Karli McCafferty a 58 and Brigid Dunn a 59.

Rochester’s Karlie Schnepp shot a two-over par 38 to take medalist honors.