CHS girls blast Mt. Olive on ‘Stayton’ Night

Staunton beats Carlinville 40-28

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School girls’ basketball team honored its lone senior, Jill Stayton, with a 63-19 victory against Mt. Olive at the Big House on West Main Dec. 13.

Stayton, who was recognized as ‘one of the best players in the history of CHS basketball’ prior to tipoff, made her night even more special by knocking down four threes and leading the Cavaliers with 19 points in her 79th career game wearing a varsity uniform.

So far throughout her memorable career, Stayton has scored over 600 points, grabbed nearly 300 rebounds as a guard and dished out more than 150 assists. On defense, she has stolen the ball over 180 times.

Stayton additionally holds the school record with 26 drawn charges and ranks among the CHS all-time top ten in three-pointers, steals and assists.

In her previous three years, Stayton has helped Carlinville win a pair of Macoupin County tournament titles, two holiday tournament crowns and a regional championship.

“She’s an excellent all-around player,” CHS head coach Darrin DeNeve said of Stayton. “She does it all on both ends of the floor. She’s a great leader, terrific defender, good passer and she can score in bunches as well. She’s been one of the best we’ve ever had.”

Stayton also got plenty of support from her teammates.

Isabella Tiburzi knocked down seven jumpshots, including one from three-point land for the first time in her high school career, and finished with 17 tallies. Hannah Gibson put up eight points. Jordyn Loveless swished her first triple and added five tallies. Karly Tipps, Lillie Reels and Addie Ruyle all contributed four points apiece. Braley Wiser etched two points as well.

“It was nice to be able to get a lot of shots down,” DeNeve said. “Hopefully that will help our confidence going forward.”

Carlinville is now 4-5 overall and 1-1 in South Central Conference play.

The Cavaliers travel to Kincaid Thurs., Dec. 16. Game time is 7 p.m.

Staunton beats Carlinville, 40-28

Staunton jumped out to an early 16-1 lead and fended off a Carlinville rally to secure a 40-28 conference win Dec. 9.

“We kind of fell apart there in the middle but that happens sometimes,” said SHS head coach Corrie Allan. “I’m proud of how the girls hung in there.”

Katie Tuetken led the Bulldogs with 11 points and buried a clutch long range bomb that restored momentum after the Cavaliers reduced the gap to single digits in the middle of the third quarter.

“That was a big shot at the time,” Allan said.

Tuetken ended the day with a pair of triples, along with Haris Legendre, who added ten points.

With a 70-18 loss to Pana Dec. 13, Staunton is 7-3 overall and 2-1 in SCC play.

Wiser came off the bench and sparked the Cavaliers with 10 points while putting down two triples of her own.