CHS girls beat EAWR, hold off Bulldogs in county

CHS girls beat EAWR, hold off Bulldogs in

1-19-17

Nearly an identical score as the first time the two teams played, Carlinville knocked off East Alton-Wood River 57-25 Thursday night in a girls non-conference basketball game in Carlinville.

CHS beat EAWR back in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament by a 56-27 score.

The Cavies led 19-2 after one quarter behind eight first quarter points from Grace Zachary.

The lead expanded to 31-6 at the half and 43-9 through three quarters.

Zachary had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Carlinville (13-8), while Rachel Olroyd added 11 points.

Hannah Lair scored seven points; Emma Griffith six; Olivia Olroyd five; Kayla Seal four; Sydney Cania, Lydia Albertine, Natalie Kaganich, Taylor Wills and Sydney Bates had two points each.

Bates added three assists, and R.Olroyd had four steals for Carlinville.

EAWR was led by Kayla Brantley with 10 points. Carly Campbell hit a pair of three-pointers for nine points.

Carlinville made 25 of 68 from the field and seven of 10 free throws with 11 turnovers.

Carlinville 40, Staunton 38

Staunton’s Sarah Isenberg had a last-ditch three-point shot for the lead and an incredible comeback win come off the front of the rim as time ran down Monday in the opening game of the Macoupin County Tournament.

Carlinville held on for dear life, nearly blowing a 21-point third quarter lead before settling for a 40-38 win.

Despite the loss, Staunton coach Kyle McBrain has been pleased with what the Bulldogs have shown in the past couple of weeks. After starting 0-13, Staunton entered the tournament winners of three of five, including two straight.

“We really cleaned some things up as far as taking care of the ball in the second half,” McBrain said. “If we’d have taken care of the ball in the first half it may not have gotten to that 18-point deficit.”

The Cavies (14-8) started strong, jumping out to an 8-0 lead behind four points from Zachary. Albertine added six first quarter points.

Ashleigh Painter, who spearheaded Staunton’s comeback attempt, scored five first quarter points and the Bulldogs also got a three-pointer from Rebecca Caldieraro late in the quarter. Carlinville led 14-8.

Leading 14-10, the Cavies went on an 11-0 run. Zachary had three points during the run, Lair added five points and R. Olroyd swished the nets from three-point land.

The Cavies outscored Staunton 17-4 in the second and led 31-12 at intermission.

All appeared well when the Cavies went up 33-12 early in the third.

Painter hit a pair of threes for the Bulldogs, but the Cavies got a nifty assist from Emma Griffith to Zachary which increased Carlinville’s lead to 37-19.

The offense for Carlinville then went stagnant over the final 10 minutes of the game.

Staunton got another Caldieraro three-pointer to end the third quarter. Staunton finished on a 7-0 run and was within 37-26 after three.

Zachary scored on a stickback early in the fourth quarter, but that would be the only field goal for Carlinville.

Slowly, the Bulldogs made its move, getting a three-pointer from Painter with 2:48 left and two free throws from Painter with 1:30 left to get within 39-35.

After a missed Carlinville free throw, Painter hit another three-pointer with 32 seconds left to make it 39-38.

O. Olroyd made a free throw with 18.5 seconds left, as an intentional foul was called. Carlinville could not take advantage, missing five free throws and clinging to a 40-38 lead with 9.3 seconds left.

Staunton rebounded a missed free throw, went down court for a decent look at a go-ahead three-pointer, but it came up short and time would expire.

Zachary finished with 15 points for the Cavies, with Albertine scoring eight; Lair seven; R.Olroyd five; Kayla Seal two; Taylor Wills two and O.Olroyd one point.

The Cavies were 18 of 41 from the field and three of 11 at the foul line with 20 turnovers.

Painter had a game-high 19 points for Staunton, which was 13 of 31 from the field and five of seven at the foul line with 22 turnovers, 16 in the first half.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” McBrain said. “We had been 0-13, then won a couple in a row and came out and played Carlinville tough. We have a young team that keeps getting better. Definitely proud of the way they battled.”

Lexi Egelhoff of Carlinville surveys the action up the court as she is defended by Staunton’s Rebecca Caldieraro on Monday afternoon. Photo/Eric Becker