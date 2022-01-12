CHS girls back at .500 after big wins over Auburn and Bunker Hill

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Coming out of the holiday tournament, in which the Carlinville High School girls’ basketball team finished sixth out of eight teams in a competitive field, head coach Darrin DeNeve was satisfied with how his young core was progressing even though CHS only managed one win in four contests. That confidence led to positive results this past week.

The Cavaliers tipped off the 2022 portion of their schedule with a pair of key wins over Auburn Jan. 3 and Bunker Hill Jan. 6.

For the third time this season, Carlinville has its record back at .500 – 8-8 overall.

Stayton has another big game, Carlinville beats Auburn

When CHS needed some road cooking, its lone senior captain Jill Stayton whipped up a delicious 23-point masterpiece and helped the Cavaliers leave Auburn with a 43-36 victory.

Stayton knocked down eight shots from the field, including one from long-range, and cashed in on six free throws.

Carlinville trailed 10-6 after a quarter but responded with a 13-5 surge and went into halftime with a 19-15 lead. Isabella Tiburzi helped fuel that fire with seven points over the course of that stretch.

The Cavaliers won a tightly-contested 13-11 third quarter to create a bit more breathing room for Stayton, who helped seal the deal by making three clutch shots and four tosses from the charity stripe in the final eight minutes. Hannah Gibson had a fourth quarter bucket for Carlinville as well.

Carlinville dominates Bunker Hill

Carlinville was originally scheduled to play at Pana last Thursday, but that game had to be moved to Jan. 11. Instead, the Cavaliers stayed home and came away with an easy 41-9 win over replacement opponent Bunker Hill.

Carlinville took a 14-6 advantage into the locker room and held the Minutemaid offense to one three-point field goal the entire second half.

Seven Cavaliers got on the scoreboard, including Sophia Campbell, who put down her first basket of the season in the fourth quarter.

Stayton once again led all scorers with eight points.

Gibson and Braley Wiser each added seven tallies apiece.

Tibruzi and Jordyn Loveless each contributed six points.

Lillie Reels rounded out the CHS scoring with five points.

Bunker Hill’s Tatum Brooks put up five tallies in defeat.

Carlinville vs. Pana

Going into Jan. 11, Pana was sitting at 19-1 and the clear-cut favorite to take the SCC crown. This was, without a doubt, the Cavaliers’ toughest test thus far.

Full coverage will be included in next week’s issue.

Upcoming games

Carlinville travels to Litchfield Thurs., Jan. 13 and hosts Springfield Lutheran Sat., Jan. 15.

Game time is 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday.