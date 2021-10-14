CHS football shuts out Litchfield, clinches playoff berth
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
Still to this day, the only thing that can keep a Chad Easterday-led football team out of the postseason is a pandemic.
On Oct. 8, the Carlinville High School Cavaliers punched their ticket to the Illinois High School Association dance as they picked apart Litchfield on their home turf, 48-0.
Six wins was what CHS needed for a guaranteed clinch and the Cavaliers only needed seven games to accomplish that feat.
“It’s a good feeling to check that box on our long list of things that are there,” Easterday said. “We have a tough road ahead so to get that done tonight was important.”
Come November, Easterday will have taken the Cavaliers to each of the 14 postseasons that have been played during his tenure thus far.
If the 2020 playoffs hadn’t been canceled due to COVID-19, Carlinville was on pace to earn a playoff berth having won five of six contests throughout a modified regular season that included a share of the South Central Conference championship. In addition to looking forward to another November to remember, this year’s Cavaliers have an opportunity to relive that SCC celebration if they can win the last two regular season games against Greenville and Pana.
“One game at a time,” Easterday said. “We’ve got a big one next week and we’re on the road. That’s what matters right now. A conference crown is always on our board but it’s never first. Getting to the playoffs and seeing how that goes is our number one goal.”
Carlinville forced a running clock by scoring all 48 of its points in the first half. The Cavaliers overpowered the Panthers 430 yards to 79. The Carlinville offense generated 229 of its yards on the ground and 201 through the air.
Carson Wiser caught five of the seven completed passes from Ayden Tiburzi (7-9), compiling 115 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns while pulling down an interception on defense.
Henry Kufa also hauled in a throw and found the end zone on a 33-yard play.
Mason Patton ran in three of the four touchdowns that the Cavaliers put up in the first quarter. Luke Daughery then came into the game and carried the ball 17 times for 110 yards. One of those rushes resulted in a 12-yard touchdown near the end the first half.
En route to the shutout, CHS defenders deflected a pair of punts, including Aaron Wills, who got his hand on the ball for a third consecutive week. The Cavaliers also racked up three sacks courtesy of Colton Robinson (2) and Kai Williams (1). If it weren’t for a couple of penalties, Carlinville would of went the entire first 30 minutes without allowing a first down.
“Our offense is continuing to get more explosive every week but I was very proud of the defense,” Easterday said. “We’ve shown that we can cover people from behind and we put [Litchfield] in situations where they couldn’t handle that pressure. There was lots of positives in that that we can take throughout the week.”
To read the complete story, read the October 14th edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.