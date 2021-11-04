CHS football coughs up early 19-point lead but survives DuQuoin in the playoffs

CHS football coughs up early 19-point lead but
Tiburzi, Wiser and Patton become the first CHS single-season 1,000-yard quarterback, rusher and receiver trio
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
The Carlinville High School football team let an early 19-0 advantage slip away, but held off DuQuoin, 40-26, in Illinois High School Association Class 3A first round action at CHS Sports’ Complex Oct. 30.
Carlinville is now 8-2 overall.
Ayden Tiburzi, Carson Wiser and Mason Patton additionally made history, becoming the first ever CHS trio to compile at least 1,000 yards apiece for a single season at the quarterback, reciever and running back positions.
Tiburzi completed 21 of 25 passes, including each of his first 11, for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Wiser, one of multiple Cavaliers playing through pain, caught 12 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns, joining Kyle Dixon as the only other CHS football player to have single-season quadruple digits next to his name.
Patton ran for 116 yards on 23 carries while finding the end zone three times.
Ethen Siglock reeled in three catches for 41 yards and picked up an interception on defense along with Wiser and Henry Kufa. The senior additionally scored a touchdown on a 77-yard kickoff return.
Colton Robinson (12) and Harrison Nepute (11) combined for 33 tackles as a duo, with seven of them resulting in a loss. Both players additionally made two sacks.
Going in, both teams were very familiar with the postseason spotlight. Carlinville was appearing in the dance for a 35th time. DuQuoin, which had beaten Carlinville in the third round of the 2001 playoffs, was making its 34th appearance.
“There’s a lot of tradition there that’s very similar to ours,” CHS head coach Chad Easterday said. “A ton of success has come about for both programs.”
The Cavaliers were controlling the game defensively at the start, holding the visiting Indians to just 11 yards in the first quarter, but inabilities to field kicks reversed momentum in the blink of an eye.
After Tiburzi hit Wiser on a pair of touchdown passes and Patton scored on a short rush, Carlinville failed to cover up its own onside kick that it initiated while going for the kill at midfield. DuQuoin immediately took advantage of that miscue in a matter of 18 seconds, marching down the field 57 yards to the end zone on just two carries.
The Cavaliers shot themselves in the foot again by coughing up a short boot. The Indians followed that up with an immediate 33-yard touchdown rush from Nick Brown to trim the lead to 19-12.
Siglock provided CHS a bit of relief when he returned his 77-yard kickoff to the house to double the advantage at the 8:16 mark of the second quarter. However, the Cavaliers squandered that insurance by surrendering a 68-yard David Lee hail mary touchdown pass just a minute-and-a-half later.
DuQuoin had an opportunity to tie or even go ahead just before the half, but Siglock came to rescue again and intercepted a Lee loft just in front of the goal line. CHS quarterback Ayden Tiburzi kneeled away the final 22 seconds and the Cavaliers went into the locker room up 26-19.
