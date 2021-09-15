CHS football buries Hillsboro in home opener as full capacity crowd returns

CHS football buries Hillsboro in home opener as
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
From the moment that Ethen Siglock pulled in an interception on the opening drive of the Carlinville High School varsity football home opener Sept. 10, the Cavaliers had the opposition against the wall during a 42-8 stomping of Hillsboro that took place in front of a raucous crowd at the Carlinville Sports Complex.
“Something we haven’t had in the first couple of weeks is that kind of an early turnover or change of pace in the game,” CHS head coach Chad Easterday said. “We had some big plays on offense but it was nice to see that role get reversed and then put the package all together.”
The Cavaliers improved to 2-1 and extended their winning streak to 12 games over the Toppers. Carlinville hasn’t lost to Hillsboro at home since 2009.
After committing five turnovers in a tough 49-41 loss at Vandalia the previous week, Carlinville put together a flawless offensive performance that was miscue-free.
“Last week was last week,” Easterday said. “We got over that Saturday and went right back to work on Monday. I’m very proud seeing that we were able to take what we did last week, apply it to this week and then keep rolling. Football is a long season when you talk preparation because a loss like that can haunt you for four days, but we didn’t let that happen to us.”
