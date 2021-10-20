CHS football bests Greenville for sixth straight win
Carlinville playing for share of conference title this weekend
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
Needing a win to stay in contention for a share of the South Central Conference championship, the Carlinville High School football team came on the road to Bond County and pummeled an ailing Greenville squad, 37-7, Oct. 15.
The Cavaliers enter the final week of the regular season on a six-game winning streak and a record of 7-1 overall.
Carlinville had to play through wind chill and rain, but neither of those conditions could extinguish or cool off a red hot offense. The Cavaliers put up 31 points in the first half while shutting out the Comets defensively.
“I think we did a great job kid-wise getting adapted to that atmosphere and playing within ourselves,” CHS head coach Chad Easterday said. “Our coaching staff did a phenomenal job getting dry balls on the field for warmups and getting kids rotated in and out of drills. Those are the things that kind of go behind the scenes and I thought our personnel packages were great.”
“All week we preached that we got to get after this team,” said CHS quarterback Ayden Tiburzi. “We knew that if we let them sit back, the weather conditions may play in their favor. We came out, ran the ball, threw the ball, played defense and controlled the clock. We couldn’t of asked for much more.”
A pair of touchdowns that were both scored on fourth down conversions helped the Cavaliers set the tone in the opening quarter. Mason Duckels battled his way to the end zone from 23 yards out after reeling in an Ayden Tiburzi pass and Mason Patton exploded up the middle on an 18-yard rush to double the CHS lead.
As a duo, Duckels and Patton scored all five of the Carlinville touchdowns. Duckels only needed three catches to compile 69 yards and a pair of scores as part of a breakout performance. In addition to being the muddiest player on the field with chunks of grass lodged in his helmet, Patton rushed for 131 yards on 22 carries while putting three touchdowns on the board. Patton also had a 15-yard catch.
Though he didn’t contribute any points, Carson Wiser set up the CHS offense for success in several situations with a team-leading nine receptions for 73 yards.
Ethen Siglock added 24 yards on three catches.
“This was a game where offensive balance came into play,” Easterday said. “You just never know what you’re going to get. One week it’s Wiser. The next week it’s Siglock and so on. The kids gameplan for that. I was very proud, in particular, to see Mason [Duckels] join that in an atmosphere like this. He works his tail off and I was glad to see that effort and energy pay off for him.”
“Having multiple receivers that can deliver is huge for us,” said Wiser. “That’s hard to cover.”
“Having an offense like this is wonderful,” said Tiburzi, who completed 16 of 26 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. “There’s nothing else you can say. You just go out there and somebody’s always open. You can trust that. If not, somebody’s just going to go and get it. That’s a quarterback’s dream right there.”
The rain picked up a bit at the start of the second half and the Cavaliers felt the adversity of a slick football by committing back-to-back fumbles. However, the defense that had limited the Comets to -21 yards throughout the game’s opening 30 minutes didn’t let the momentum shift one bit. The varsity rotation went the entire duration of the first three quarters without allowing a point against a battered Greenville core, adding to what had been a recent dominant surge. Ever since they surrendered 49 points against Vandalia in a Week 2 loss, the Cavaliers have limited their opponents to a combined total of 41 points.
“We all wanted the Vandalia game back,” Easterday said. “That hit home with us a little bit. It had been a while since somebody hung that many points on us. I think the kids used that as a pride factor and it’s been showing in their recent play.”
Carlinville got 13 of its 71 tackles from Zach Reels, who was additionally one of three Cavaliers (Conner Strutner and Colton Robinson being the others) to recover a fumble. Charlie Kessinger pulled in an interception and Zach Chapman added a sack.
