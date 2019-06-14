CHS fights rural hunger through March campaign

Working together with CHS Inc. locations across the country, employees, community organizations and businesses, and farmers and ranchers of CHS Inc. joined the fight against rural hunger through the cooperative’s annual CHS Harvest for Hunger food, funds and grain drive.

The annual campaign gathered more than $500,000 and 94,959 pounds of food to fight hunger in rural America. Locally, CHS raised over $5,600. In addition, with the help of local FFA students from Edwardsville High School, Jerseyville Community High School, Liberty Middle School, and Litchfield High School 860 pounds of food was collected for local food shelves.

Donations and contributions will be arriving at food shelves and other charitable organizations in the local communities served by CHS in the next few weeks.

Since 2011, CHS Country Operations, a division of CHS, the nation’s leading farmer-owned cooperative, has organized the campaign to gather money and food for local and regional food shelves across the country. With this year’s total, the cooperative has now raised more than $6 million and 4.5 million pounds of food in the nine years since the campaign was first launched.

Locally, CHS participated in the 2019 Harvest for Hunger drive held March 1-20 through a variety of fundraising activities, including partnership with local FFA chapters and the annual CHS Harvest for Hunger Cornhole Tournament.

“Often, local food shelves and food pantries are doing invisible work. They are feeding people in our rural communities who we would never imagine are going hungry,” said CHS Marketing and Communication Specialist Erin Williams. “That’s why it’s so important that we support these local organizations. We are in the business of feeding the world, but we may never realize who is facing hunger right in our own communities. These organizations have the system and contacts in place to make sure everyone has food on the table every day.”

2019 recipients included: Martha’s Food Pantry in Shipman, Carrollton Area Food Pantry, Salvation Army Food Pantry in Jerseyville, Glen-Ed Food Pantry, Virden Food Pantry, Highland Area Christian Service Food Pantry, Loami Area Food Pantry, Illuminatus MC Ladies of Illinois Food Drive and Litchfield Food Pantry.

CHS is a retail business of CHS Inc., a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States.