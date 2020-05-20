CHS drive-through commencement May 24

Posted May 20

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Carlinville High School principal Patrick Drew met with senior class officers over the past month to come up with a plan regarding graduation festivities in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Guidance was additionally provided through the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health. The conclusion was to award the Class of 2020 with diplomas during drive-through commencement exercises on the CHS campus, starting at noon Sunday, May 24.

Students, and only their immediate family members who are staying at home together, are to arrive in waves at their assigned designated times.

“It is very important that we stay on schedule as this format will take five hours to complete,” Drew said.

Graduates will turn on Illinois Street by the middle school and drive behind the building in order to allow adequate parking whie the students are waiting for their assigned time.

Once in front of the CHS Gymnasium, graduates will exit their vehicles and pick up their diplomas at a table prior to getting a picture taken. The graduates will then walk to a second photography station located in front of the main building and leave with their family members, who are to remain in the vehicle at all times.

Photos will be used to produce a video that includes graduation speeches and special awards released at the completion of the commencement so that everyone can view the official exercises from their homes. A link to the video will be provided on the district website under the high school page. The target date for release is May 29.

Sara Way and Carrie Harris will be volunteering as local photographers. All who are interested in purchasing photos can call 217-473-1883 for Way or 217-691-0394 for Harris.

“It is our hope that this whole process will create a sense of normalcy during an unprecedented time,” Drew said.

Drew thanks the graduates in advance for their cooperation and understanding.

“While you weren’t able to experience a ‘normal’ semester and participate in ‘normal’ activities, it is my hope that the lessons you have learned during this time will make you a stronger person and better prepared for your future.”

In addition to diplomas, several of the graduates will receive scholarships or other academic awards.