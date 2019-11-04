CHS cross country teams’ run continues to sectionals

Staunton’s Lydia Roller wins

individual title

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Both of the Carlinville High School cross country teams earned a trip to sectionals at the Illinois High School Association Class 1A regional meet in Shelbyville Sat., Oct. 26.

Boys

The CHS boys were denied the championship plaque for the first time in four years, but managed a runner-up finish behind the leadership of Briley Roper (fifth, 16:51) and Cale Williams (sixth, 16:52) in a race consisting of 90 participants.

“We have such a young team, but they are led by those two great captains,” Carlinville head coach Charlie Helton said of Williams and Roper. “They not only inspire their teammates with words. They back them up by consistently leading up front. I like to refer to them as generals who create a battle plan while making sure they are on the front line leading the charge instead of sending everyone else out to do the work.”

Colin Kreipe (17:29) ended in 14th place for the Cavies and was followed by David Harris (33rd, 18:41), Trevor Kroeschel (38th, 18:53), Max Wilson (43rd, 19:03) and Chance Pointer (48th, 19:58).

“We talked all season about defending our regional championship from 2018,” added Helton. “This team came close to pulling that off.”

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond ended the day with 47 points to take the title and was joined by Carlinville (96) Shelbyville (104), Litchfield (111), Decatur St. Teresa (122), Marquette (144) and Auburn (155) among the advancing teams.

Southwestern’s Derek Watson (24th, 18:00) will move on as an individual qualifier.

Girls

Carlinville freshman Morgan Carrino finished in ninth place out of 81 runners – propelling a young Cavies’ squad into the seventh and final team qualification slot in the girls’ race.

Regional champion Shelbyville (61), Decatur St. Teresa (73), Litchfield (90), Auburn (117), Staunton (123) and Piasa Southwestern (187) also punched their ticket to the next weekend.

Braylee Gilmore (21st, 21:25), Emaly Lewis (37th, 22:44), Maddie Lowrance (61st, 26:35) and Naomi Owada (68th, 30:09) backed Carrino and locked down the sectional berth for CHS.

“I was very impressed with the performances of our athletes,” said Helton. “You always hope that after a few months of meets and training that everyone will run their best when it counts in the postseason. My coaching staff and I were very pleased at how our team stepped it up and ran their best when it counted.”

Staunton’s Lydia Roller (17:31) claimed the girls’ individual title, beating out Marquette’s runner-up finisher Riley Vickrey by 55 seconds.

Brooke Kinder (20th, 21:24), Mackenzie Fisher (28th, 21:51), Bailey Scroggins (30th, 21:57), Dana Jarden (44th, 24:07), Sonali Jain (45th, 24:07) and Lexi Pfeiffer (49th, 24:34) rounded out the attack for the fifth-place Bulldogs.

Sixth-ranked Southwestern was represented by Allison Brown (23rd, 21:27), Laina Wilderman (29th, 21:57), Mackenzie Conlee (33rd, 22:33), Emily Lowis (46th, 24:17), Emma Brandon (56th, 25:17), Andrea Gwillim (63rd, 27:39) and Mckenzie Bozovich (65th, 27:54).

IHSA Class 1A Sectional

Advancing teams and individuals compete at the IHSA Class 1A sectional meet in Effingham Saturday, Nov 2. The girls race at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 11 a.m.