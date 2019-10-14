CHS cross country competes in Peoria, Brighton

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

It was a highly-competitive weekend for the Carlinville High School cross country teams but head coach Charlie Helton was all in on the fact that his split-squads seized the moment, regardless of what the meet results showed at the Peoria and Brighton invites.

“We had four boys and one girl that set personal best times even though we were running against bigger schools at Peoria,” Helton said. “We also had four personal best times at the Southwestern meet. I’m so proud that we were able to split up between two meets that far apart while still bringing home hardware and loads of improvement.”

Peoria Invitational

Cale Williams (16:40) placed 88th out of 294 boys and was followed by Briley Roper (166th, 17:23), Colin Kreipe (217th, 17:58), Max Wilson (225th, 18:07), Trevor Kroeschel (257th, 18:59), David Harris (262nd, 19:13) and Charlie Wilson (267th, 19:36).

Morgan Carrino ended the day in 160th place out of 261 to lead the Carlinville girls. Braylee Gilmore (220th, 22:38), Emaly Lewis (236th, 23:42), Maddie Lowrance (256th, 26:17) and Naomi Owada (260th, 30:13) also ran for CHS.

Brighton Invitational

Chance Pointer (20:41) and Jake Petrovich (28:01) both brought home medals for the Cavaliers.

The meet was broken up into eight different groups of runners.

Brock Henson placed sixth overall with a time of 21:27 within the first wave.

Pointer finished runner-up in the second field.

Alex Scott ran a sixth place time of 22:35 in the third group.

Carlinville’s fourth runner representative was Cameron Strubbe, who also came in sixth (24:48).

Jackson Davis came in ninth for the Cavies in the fifth runner rankings (25:44).

Petrovich accomplished his milestone against the number six runners.

Seventh runner Cooper Fullington rounded out the Cavalier attack with a time of 33:52.

Carlinville finished fourth overall out of nine teams, beating Mt. Zion, North Mac, Roxana, Southwestern and Staunton.

Jerseyville, Litchfield and New Athens made up the top three squads.

Carlinville’s team will re-join as one for the East-Alton Wood River Invitational Saturday, Oct. 12 at Belk Park. Races start at 9 a.m.

The Carlinville middle and high schools will host Bement, Rochester, Breese Mater Dei, Roxana, Quincy Notre Dame, Quincy Blessed Sacrament, Greenville, Staunton, North Greene, Central A&M, Springfield Lutheran, Breese Central, Litchfield, East-Alton Wood River, Marquette, Pittsfield, Southwestern, O’Fallon First Baptist, Metro-East Lutheran, Pana, Father McGivney, Carrollton, Gillespie, Vandalia, Teutopolis, Freeburg, North Mac, Jacksonville Routt and Madison at their annual invitational Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, beginning at 4:15 p.m.