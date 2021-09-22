CHS Class of 1971 holds 50th reunion

Forty-one members of the Carlinville High School Class of 1971 and their guests enjoyed an evening at Reno’s Banquet Hall September 5 as they celebrated their 50th reunion. Pictured are, sitting on floor holding 50 sign, Nora Taseff Tuggle; first row, from left, Linda Harp Bilbruck, Susan Briskovich Bruckert, Peggy Mitchell Wade, Peggy Leefers Boente, Judy Zimmer Baker, Deb Bertinetti, Joyce Ullery Zepp, Elaine Lapp Judge, Judy Reid Hussey, Angie Link Juenger, June Johnston Wahl and Steve Dawson; second row, from left, Brenda Adams Swires, Cindy Geninatti, Patty Kuntzman Moore, Nancy Drew Colantino, Connie Austwick LeVora, Diana Dunn Joiner, Becky Boente Salske, Patti Schaefer Mathias, Karen Stayton Walton, Keith Morehead, Coy Robinson, Becky Rives Klein, Joyce Gillen Parsells, Mickey Joyce Ferguson and Deanna Dortch Collins; third row, from left, Bob Boente, Donald Stratton, Eric Van Winkle, Jeff Coonrod, Tom Gazda, Jerry LeVora, Roger Rosentreter, Cindy Genta Strehlow, Gary Bloom, Lynn Emery, Dale “Skeeter” Johnston and Don Baker. Not pictured is Darlene Wills Barkley. Photo by John Lapp.