CHS class of 1963 holds 55-year reunion

Carlinville High School’s class of 1963 held its 55-year reunion Sept. 14-15 at the Carlinville Moose Lodge. Pictured are, front row, from left, Jane Malham Hein, Mary Kay Miller Solberg, Margie Reid Oftedahl, Elaine Morse Turley, Judy Armour Hill, Mary Paynter Buffington, Dorothy Bellm Krietemeyer, Frances Reznicek, Kathy Uder Stults and Karen Suhling Hildebrand; middle row, Marianne Lippold Qualls, Mike Guthrie, Robert Burleson, Wayne Williams, Judy Heinz Minster, Janice Bentley Harding, Mary Kay Ahrling Schilling, Nancy Qualls Fox, Mary Alice Williams Shaw, Nancy Ballinger Neunaber, Ruth Schmidt Wilton, Pat Kauerauf Locker, Kathy Pocklington Siegel, Betty Lehman Cairns, Lora Lee Mueller and Dorothy Behl Kahl; back row, Kirby Bates, Steve Mathias, Ernie Mansfield, Duane Fullington, Bill Lange, Barry Wallner, Harvey Phelps, Charlie Siegel, Bill Cash, Rodney Ruberg, Virginia Pocklington Griffith, Betty Newton Schmitt, Robert Cairns, Ron Wilton, Rita Bomkamp Cerar and Melvyn Klaus.