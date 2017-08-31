CHS Cavies win boys race at St. Thomas More

CHS Cavies win boys race at St. Thomas

CHAMPAIGN (Aug. 31, 2017) – The Carlinville boys senior and junior runners were tops at the season-opening St. Thomas More cross country invite on Saturday.

Carlinville had four of the top eight runners and six of the top 16 runners, finishing with 38 points.

Monticello was second at 45 points, collecting six of the top 17 times.

Carlinville’s Jason Landon finished second at 15:54, trailing only Monticello junior Garrett Dixon, who won in a time of 15:07.

Charles Helton IV took seventh for Carlinville at 16:43; Bailey Lippold eighth at 17:03; Samuel Mock ninth at 17:08; Jacob Landon 18th at 17:59; Grayson Armour 19th at 18:10; Seth Evans 56th at 22:00.

The frosh/soph Carlinville team was seventh overall, with 126 points.

The Cavies were led by Cale Williams, 14th at 17:58 and Briley Roper, 19th at 18:25. Also from Carlinville, Colin Leonard was 29th at 19:26; Max Wilson 48th at 20:51; Cameron Strubbe 54th at 21:24.

On the girls side, there were no team scores kept for the Cavies, but in the junior/senior division, Molly Lewis finished 19th at 22:20; Mackenzie Harris 29th at 24:23; Gabby Marchiori 30th at 24:43; Justice Brock 51st at 32:37.

The race winner was Mahomet-Seymour’s Brisa McGrath at 18:29.

Frosh/soph girls scores for Carlinville included Rory Drew 15th at 22:52; Patty Walch 18th at 24:07.

Junior high cross country

The Carlinville Middle School Warriors ran at Williamsville on Saturday.

Levi Yudinsky led the boys team for CHS, finishing 28th in a time of 13:07. Braylee Gilmore led the girls, finishing 13th at 14:11, while Caroline Gibbel was 24th at 15:06.

Carlinville Early Bird meet was Tuesday at Loveless Park. Results can be found at enquirerdemocrat.com.