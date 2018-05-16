CHS boys surging toward track postseason

GILLESPIE (May 17, 2018) – Carlinville’s boys track and field team won the Gillespie Invitational Friday night, the final regular season meet before the postseason.

Carlinville will participate in Thursday’s Litchfield Sectional, with trips to the state finals in Charleston the next week on the line.

The Cavaliers scored 140 points, with Litchfield second at 106 and Staunton third with 81 points. There were nine teams participating.

Carson Rantanen of Staunton won the 100-meter dash at 10.93 seconds. Max Rogers of Carlinville was third at 11.49 and Cameron Rainey was 10th at 12.27.

In the 400-meter run, Jacob Landon of Carlinville was second at 53.88 seconds; Tyler Hughes of Carlinville was fourth at 55.42 seconds.

Jason Landon of Carlinville won the 800-meter run at 2:10.81.

In the 1600-meter run, Bailey Lippold of Carlinville was fourth at 5:15.88; and Cale Williams of Carlinville fifth at 5:23.76.

Williams took the 3200-meter title at 11:08.44, with Lippold third at 11:17.41.

Bunker Hill’s Trent Bertlesmann won both hurdles, finishing at 16:39 in the 110-meter hurdles and 45.04 in the 300-meteer hurdles.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 meter relay team of Jac.Landon, Briley Roper, Hughes and Jas. Landon was second at 3:32.99.

The Cavies’ 4 x 800 relay team of Jac.Landon, Hughes, Roper and Jas.Landon won in a time of 8:57.31.

CHS senior Daniel Card won both the shot put at 46-feet-9 inches and the discus at 144-feet-seven inches. Gabe Long was fourth in the shot put at 43-feet-10 inches. Tyler Emmons was fifth in the discus at 123-feet-nine inches.

The Cavies’ Isaac Daugherty won the pole vault at 13-feet-6 inches, with Dustin Roberts fourth at 11-feet-six inches.

Michael Douglas won the high jump clearing six-feet-two inches.

In the long jump, Rogers won with a personal best time leap of 21-feet-five inches. Rogers also won the triple jump at 40-feet-one inch.