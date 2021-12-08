CHS boys stun Greenfield-Northwestern for first win

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

After starting the season on a sour note with a 75-33 loss at Auburn Nov. 30, the Carlinville High School boys’ basketball team bounced back and was feeling much sweeter following a hard-fought 34-24 victory against Greenfield-Northwestern Dec. 2.

Trailing by a slim 17-15 margin in a nailbiter jam-packed with offensive inconsistencies on both sides, the Cavaliers took full advantage of the opportunity that their defense created for them and rattled off 12 unanswered points as part of a 17-9 fourth quarter ambush to stun the Tigers, 34-24.

“That was huge,” said Dave Suits, who had previously never beaten Greenfield-Northwestern since taking over the CHS head coaching job three seasons ago. “It’s always a battle whenever we go up against them so it was fun to get that one.”

Aaron Wills helped push Carlinville over the hump by scoring eight of his team-leading 10 points in the fourth.

Carson Wiser also put up 10 points, including eight of the 12 that the Cavaliers scored in the first half.

Ethen Siglock added nine tallies while coming up with a pair of steals. The CHS senior guard additionally made four free throws down the stretch to ice the game.

Defensively, Carlinville held Greenfield to just six total points in the second and third quarters combined.

Cavaliers shot down by Bullets in home opener

By the time the Cavaliers came out of the locker room for the second half of their home opener against Williamsville Dec. 3, they were out of gas.

The visiting Bullets, one of the new opponents that was added to Carlinville’s schedule this season, outmatched the Cavaliers with a 28-11 second half outburst and came away with a 51-26 road victory at The Big House.

Siglock led CHS with 10 points in the loss.

Williamsville dominated Carlinville on the boards, 34-14, and held the Cavaliers’ offense to 28 percent efficiency from the field.

“They do a lot of things to wear you down,” Suits said of Williamsville. “They’re well-coached and they have a lot of kids that can play basketball at a high level.”

There was still plenty of optimism to be found during the first half, according to Suits. After all, Williamsville had made three tightly-contested three-pointers and Carlinville had additionally given itself four chances to take an early lead. Despite failing to cash in on each of those opportunities, the Cavaliers were still within single digits heading into the break.

“We had some easy missed layups that I’d like to think we finish in January but those things happen,” Suits said. “You just have to fight through them and move to the next possession. I think we did a good job of doing that. Once the second half hit, the grind was wearing on us but I’ve got all the confidence in the world in these kids. We’re going to get there. We’ve got a great group and they’re going to battle every night no mater who we’re playing or where the game is at. I couldn’t of been more proud of the effort we gave last night and into tonight.”