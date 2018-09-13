CHS boys outlast Southwestern on links

ROLLING HILLS (Sept. 13, 2018) – Carlinville outshot Southwestern in a boys dual golf meet Thursday at Rolling Hills Golf Course, 195-216.

The medalist for Carlinville (10-9) was Ethen Siglock, who carded a 40. Tom Sanson shot a 51 for Carlinville; Jay Rosentreter had a 52; Reagan Kulenkamp and Tyler Behme each had 55s and Ryan Haschemeyer had a 58.

Southwestern (0-6) was led by John Watts with a 45; Brian Bergesch had a 50; Jordan Cottingham 58; Kaych Hines a 65 and Carson Cooley a 61.

Carlinville was back home Monday, with the boys taking on Litchfield and Southwestern. The Purple Panthers won the triangular with a 182; Carlinville was second at 207 and Southwestern third at 222.

The medalist was Anthony Boston of Litchfield, shooting a 44 at the Carlinville Country Club.

Siglock shot a 46 to pace the Cavaliers (11-10), while Sanson shot a 49; Rosentreter a 54; Kulenkamp 58; Haschemeyer and Behme both had 62s.

Carlinville girls lost to Lincolnwood in a dual meet, 200-207 at the CCC Monday afternoon.

Medalists were Elsa Mefford of Carlinville and Cameron Kruger of Lincolnwood.

Macy Walker shot a 52; Karli McCaherty 56; Brigid Dunn 62; Cara Emery 63 and Amanda Cox 72.

Alexis Speitel of Southwestern shot a 62.