CHS boys open golf season

WOOD RIVER (Aug. 16, 2018) – Carlinville’s boys golf team got an up close look at some quality golf teams Monday as they opened the season at the East Alton-Wood River Oiler Invitational – the Hickory Stick tournament at Belk Park.

Hillsboro emerged victorious by 19 strokes, shooting a team score of 305 to Alton Marquette’s 324.

The Cavaliers placed 12th as a team, shooting a 448.

Mascoutah (352), Litchfield (363) and Vandalia (365) also finished in the top five. Roxana was seventh at 389.

Carlinville was led by Ethan Siglock, who tied for 22nd overall by shooting a round of 92 for 18 holes.

Jay Rosentreter shot a 110; Tom Sanson had a 118; Reagan Kulenkamp a 128 and Tyler Behme a 134 for the Cavaliers.

The medalist was Hillsboro’s Alex Eickhoff, which carded a four-under par 68 to win the tourney by seven strokes over Marquette’s Sam Cogan.

Hillsboro and Marquette combined had seven of the top 10 scores for the tournament.

The Cavaliers have a co-ed meet at Lincolnwood next Monday.

Mt. Olive opens season

At Raymond, the Mt. Olive boys golf team opened Monday afternoon at Shoal Creek, a par-36 course.

The four-team, nine-hole meet was won by Lincolnwood at 159, followed by Greenville at 184, South County at 202 and Mt. Olive at 237.

J.D. Bruch had a 47; Noah Buskey 61; Alex Hahn 63 and Bryce Maier 66 for the Wildcats.