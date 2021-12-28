CHS boys’ basketball routs Pawnee

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School boys’ basketball team finally found some optimism as it made a pit stop in Pawnee Dec. 21.

The Cavaliers dominated the Indians from start to finish en route to a 41-14 win.

CHS, which only surrended a total of three field goals, improved to 2-5 on the season and avoided a fifth consecutive loss heading into the holiday tournament.

Aaron Wills literally matched the opposition all by himself, putting up 14 points. The 6’5” senior additionally turned a shot away on defense, along with Ryenn Hart.

Mason Duckels, playing in just his second game of the year, hit a pair of threes and scored nine points while forcing a trio of takeaways.

Ethen Siglock also found the bottom of the bucket from long-range twice and added eight tallies.

Ayden Tiburzi dropped five dimes, which all came in a first half that was thoroughly controlled by Carlinville, 22-4.

Holiday tournament

The Carlinville Holiday Tournament tipped off Dec. 27.

Complete coverage will be included in next week’s issue.