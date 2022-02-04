CHS boys’ basketball loses two conference heartbreakers against Hillsboro and Staunton

CHS boys’ basketball loses two conference heartbreakers against

Ethen Siglock, pictured dribbling to the basket during the third place game of the Macoupin County Tournament Jan. 20, scored a team-high 16 points while dishing out five assists for the Carlinville High School boys’ basketball team against Hillsboro Jan. 28. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School boys’ basketball team was hit with back-to-back heartbreaking one-point losses in South Central Conference action last week.

The Cavaliers let a four-point advantage dwindle away in the final 20 seconds of a 38-37 nailbiter at Staunton Jan. 24 then took a 50-49 loss against Hillsboro after being less than a minute away from pulling off a major upset in front of a raucous home crowd Jan. 28.

Carlinville, which made a pit stop in Springfield and picked up a 50-21 win over Lutheran in-between contests Jan. 25, is 9-13 overall and 1-3 in SCC play.

Hillsboro spoils Carlinville’s upset bid in closing seconds

Aaron Wills gave the Cavaliers a one-point lead over the Hiltoppers with 26 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, a CHS defense that had been on lockdown the entire game couldn’t get one final stop needed to seal the upset.

Wil Christian drove in and put Hillsboro back ahead with a layup at the 12-second mark. Carlinville had two opportunities to respond but couldn’t get the winning shot to fall. The ‘do or die’ attempt rolled off the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

“Not a lot of people expected us to hang with that team, let alone give ourselves a chance to win at the end,” said CHS head coach Dave Suits. “In all honesty, I think our kids wanted to prove that they can play at that level. We have yet to do that consistently this year but we’ve seen it in glimpses and through a half here or there. I felt like we were capable all along but we just hadn’t had it with the cohesiveness quite yet. I loved the effort, the grit and fire that we put forth.”

The Hiltoppers were getting completely outworked by the Cavaliers as a collective but still managed to escape thanks in large part to the play of Drake Vogel, who had already stolen the show on the same hardwood when he hit eight treys during the championship game of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament back on Dec. 30. The CHS defense, which Suits had already classified as a core that he would put up against any team in the area, had him covered from start to finish Friday night. However, the senior star was still able to use size and overall talent to his advantage. Vogel ended the night with 26 points despite being watched by Ayden Tiburzi – Carlinville’s ultimate on-ball pest that had been making top scorers sweat all season.

“He bailed them out of bad situations all night,” Suits said of Vogel. “All credit to him. He’s quite the player. He made several shots that I would quite honestly give to anybody else we are playing. He earned every single point and that was probably the quietest 26 I’ve ever seen put up in person coaching against somebody. Whenever they needed a clutch bucket, he was there to provide it. Ayden played his tail off and did everything he could to stop him. He had nothing left.”

Ethen Siglock led the charge for CHS offensively, posting a team-high 16 points while dishing out five assists.

Wills finished with 14 points.

Ryenn Hart buried a trio of threes, including one from the parking lot, and ended with 10 points.

Tiburzi wasn’t the only one completely out of gas. All of the Cavaliers were feeling that effect when they had to suit back up and go on the road to Pinckneyville for a tournament the next morning, which was short-lived. Carlinville exited early after getting humbled 58-32 by a struggling Waltonville team in the first round.

“I hate making excuses because everyone does the same thing but us having that kind of game in the conference Friday night and having to come back at 9 a.m. Saturday definitely didn’t help us,” Suits said. “I was hoping to see a little more energy but I couldn’t blame the kids for that. It just felt like we were zapped and that’s kind of on me in the fact that hopefully next time we will try to work that out better with our schedule to put the kids in a better spot. It was still a fun experience for the players and their families though. Pinckneyville is a neat basketball environment to play in.”

Staunton gets redemption over Carlinville with late comeback

With the game tied at 37-37, Caden Silvester picked Siglock’s pocket, drew a foul and hit a clutch free throw in the closing seconds to seal a redemption comeback and snap a three-game conference losing streak for the Staunton Bulldogs.

Tiburzi (13 points) and Wills (10 points) each tallied double figures for CHS in defeat.

Staunton improved to 6-15 and 1-3 in the SCC with the win.

Upcoming games

Carlinville travels to Piasa to meet Southwestern Fri., Feb. 4 and will host Lincolnwood Sat., Feb. 5.

Staunton ventures to Vandalia Fri., Feb. 4 and returns home to face arch-rival Gillespie Tues., Feb. 8.

Game time is 6 p.m.