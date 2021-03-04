CHS basketball girls stumble down the stretch

Addi Paul takes a three-point shot from the corner. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

Cavaliers on a four-game losing streak

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Last weekend, Eryn Seal suffered a blow to her head, which eventually led to the the Carlinville High School senior having to be sidelined with a concussion. Then, the CHS girls’ basketball team was hit with a major blow itself as offensive struggles loomed large following Seal’s departure from the lineup.

After starting the season 5-1, Carlinville quickly settled back down to Earth during a four-game skid.

The Cavaliers have sunken to 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the South Central Conference.

Piasa Birds crush Cavies in Piasa

A surging Southwestern squad was on cruise control against Carlinville at home Feb. 24.

Behind double-digit scoring performances from Hannah Nixon (12 points) and Josie Bouillon (11 points), the Piasa Birds got a 57-31 conference win and remained unbeaten (3-0) in SCC play.

Southwestern led 15-5 after eight minutes, in which its defense held Carlinville without a field goal, and took a 27-11 lead into the half.

Read the full story in this week’s MCED 3-4-2021

Read the full story in this week’s MCED 3-4-2021.