CHS baseball does road damage in Staunton and

Carlinville High School’s Evan Bethard dives head first into home plate safely during a home baseball game. Bethard hit a double a drove in a run to help Carlinville defeat Staunton on the road May 6. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

CHS baseball does road damage in Staunton and Carrollton

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School baseball team remained undefeated on the road as it picked up a pair of wins in Staunton and Carrollton last week.

The Cavaliers didn’t have the same luck when they returned home, however, and caught a Vandalia Vandals team on the wrong day when they got beat in convincing fashion, 12-6, May 10.

Carlinville is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in South Central Conference play.

Cavies edge rival Bulldogs in conference nailbiter

Sam Best singled and Cayden Silvester followed by drawing a walk to lead off the bottom of the last inning for Staunton, but Ayden Tiburzi worked out of the jam by inducing a pair of flyouts and striking out Frank Goss to seal a 4-3 Carlinville win May 6.

Kolten Costello was the winning pitcher for the Cavies, tossing four-and-a-third innings and striking out nine Bulldogs.

Carlinville jumped out to a 4-0 advantage by scoring a pair of runs in the third and fourth.

Tiburzi, who earned his second save in bullpen relief, led CHS in RBI with two.

Evan Bethard and Ethan Trimm each hit a double and drove in a run.

Best and Zach Ury both had RBI knocks for the Bulldogs in defeat.

Read the full story in the May 13th issue of the Enquirer~Democrat.