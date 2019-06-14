CHS announces second semester honor roll students
All A’s
12th Grade
Andrew K. DeNeve, Alexis G. Egelhoff, Adin E. Fleischer, Cora A. Gray, Lauren E. Harris, Bailey B. Lippold, Gabriella Marchiori and Grace A. Traylor.
11th Grade
Colton C. DeLong, Sarah E. DeNeve, Jack M. Kessinger and Olivia G. Oswald.
10th Grade
Keegan N. Barber, Jillian A. Biddle, Brigi M. Dunn, Tori J. Hartson, Matilda L. Mitchell, Anna R. Rogers and Abigail R. Way.
Ninth Grade
Morgan A. Broaddus, Peyton R. Dahler, Megan M. Dunn, Storm M. England, Annabelle L. Kulin, Jacob D. Petrovich, Eli W. Ratcliff, Sophia G. Ruffatto, Micahel R. Otter and Aaron L. Wills.
High Honors
12th Grade
Tyler E. Behme, Rachel A. Direso, Kyle A. Dixon, Sophie M. Evans, Harry E. Frye, Annabelle M. Hulett, Nanami R. Owada, Joseph A. Rosentreter, Logan A. Rosentreter, Matthew N. Schmit, Amy L. Tofte, Shawna S. Welsch, Devin M. Whitworth and Claire A. Wilton.
11th Grade
Parker M. Files, Kassidie J. Hatlen, Reagan M. Kulenkamp, Erica Lentini, Riann A. McClain, Aidan M. Naugle, Allison I. Rosentreter and Olivia A. Turley.
10th Grade
Emma G. Gansz, Lathan M. Hill, Madeline G. Lee, Elsa M. Mefford, Alexia M. Mosby, Devon R. Passalacqua, Blake A. Schmidt, Cameron W. Strubbe, Aidan D. Tosh, Madison I. Wieties, Maxfield P. Wilson, Emily L. Witt and Loralei B. Wofford.
Ninth Grade
Claire M. Behme, Amanda R. Cox, Mallory N. Direso, Paige S. Doyle, Caroline N. Gibbel, Owen M. Griffiths, Jacob E. Hamel, Charlie T. Kessinger, Caylee J. McDaniels, Alexis E. Norwood, Lauren A. Summers, Ayden J. Tiburzi, Adrienne P. Tracy and Grace M. Wickert.
Honors
12th Grade
Jacob B. Ambuel, Blaze L. Ballowe, Carlee Campbell, Samantha M. Econie, Cara E. Emery, Collin P. Gibbel, Tucker J. Green, Alexandra M. Henry-Allen, Steven T. Hill, Jordyn L. Houseman, Tucker J. Hughes, Jacob E. Landon, Elyse M. Lewis, Molly A. Lewis, Molly E. McEuen, MacKenzie R. Moyer, Shailey N. Park, Makayla E. Proctor, Tyler R. Quarton, Thomas D. Sanson, Emma M. Smith, Paityn A. Tieman, Emily P. Turner, Samantha J. Unterbrink, Adriann L. Welte and Danielle B. Westnedge.
11th Grade
Kiera F. Adcock, Cassiopeia M. Ames, Fuller J. Anderson, Elise M. Baker, Emily C. Barr, Alicia C. Bellm, Carl E. Bellm, Sydney A. Bowman, Dylan L. Cunningham, Isaac S. Daugherty, Rory R. Drew, Charles R. Gibbel, Christian J. Griffith, Ryan M. Haschemeyer, Reid L. Kleeman, Demitry W. Lewis, Deepen K. Patel, Lauryn M. Pool, Mitchel A. Proctor, Matthew R. Reynolds, Kara L. Rosentreter, Allison M. Smith, Margaret M. Verticchio, Katie M. Vest and Haley M. Wills.
10th Grade
Ella G. Adams, Joshua W. Davis, Cassidy R. Dunlap, Anthony W. Joiner, Shannon L. Lackey, Kasey Z. Lomelimo, Faith R. ODell, Kelli M. Page, Gracie L. Reels, Dustin E. Roberts, Nathan C. Roemer, Dawson B. Shaw, Isabella A. Stoops, Devin J. Van Alstine, Lexy D. West and Breanna S. Wyhs.
Ninth Grade
Kyle V. Carriker, Luke A. Daugherty, Mason K. Duckels, Ryan D. Koster, Colin A. Kreipe, Harrison M. Nepute, Naomi R. Owada, Dane E. Rosentreter, Briana L. Sanchez, Catherine A. Smis, Mia A. Verticchio, Grace M. Wilton and Carson S. Wiser.
(Honor Roll based on Semester 2, grade point average. All A’s have a 4.0 GPA. High honors have a GPA of 3.75-3.99 and honors compiled a GPA of 3.25-3.74).