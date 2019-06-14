CHS announces second semester honor roll students

All A’s

12th Grade

Andrew K. DeNeve, Alexis G. Egelhoff, Adin E. Fleischer, Cora A. Gray, Lauren E. Harris, Bailey B. Lippold, Gabriella Marchiori and Grace A. Traylor.

11th Grade

Colton C. DeLong, Sarah E. DeNeve, Jack M. Kessinger and Olivia G. Oswald.

10th Grade

Keegan N. Barber, Jillian A. Biddle, Brigi M. Dunn, Tori J. Hartson, Matilda L. Mitchell, Anna R. Rogers and Abigail R. Way.

Ninth Grade

Morgan A. Broaddus, Peyton R. Dahler, Megan M. Dunn, Storm M. England, Annabelle L. Kulin, Jacob D. Petrovich, Eli W. Ratcliff, Sophia G. Ruffatto, Micahel R. Otter and Aaron L. Wills.

High Honors

12th Grade

Tyler E. Behme, Rachel A. Direso, Kyle A. Dixon, Sophie M. Evans, Harry E. Frye, Annabelle M. Hulett, Nanami R. Owada, Joseph A. Rosentreter, Logan A. Rosentreter, Matthew N. Schmit, Amy L. Tofte, Shawna S. Welsch, Devin M. Whitworth and Claire A. Wilton.

11th Grade

Parker M. Files, Kassidie J. Hatlen, Reagan M. Kulenkamp, Erica Lentini, Riann A. McClain, Aidan M. Naugle, Allison I. Rosentreter and Olivia A. Turley.

10th Grade

Emma G. Gansz, Lathan M. Hill, Madeline G. Lee, Elsa M. Mefford, Alexia M. Mosby, Devon R. Passalacqua, Blake A. Schmidt, Cameron W. Strubbe, Aidan D. Tosh, Madison I. Wieties, Maxfield P. Wilson, Emily L. Witt and Loralei B. Wofford.

Ninth Grade

Claire M. Behme, Amanda R. Cox, Mallory N. Direso, Paige S. Doyle, Caroline N. Gibbel, Owen M. Griffiths, Jacob E. Hamel, Charlie T. Kessinger, Caylee J. McDaniels, Alexis E. Norwood, Lauren A. Summers, Ayden J. Tiburzi, Adrienne P. Tracy and Grace M. Wickert.

Honors

12th Grade

Jacob B. Ambuel, Blaze L. Ballowe, Carlee Campbell, Samantha M. Econie, Cara E. Emery, Collin P. Gibbel, Tucker J. Green, Alexandra M. Henry-Allen, Steven T. Hill, Jordyn L. Houseman, Tucker J. Hughes, Jacob E. Landon, Elyse M. Lewis, Molly A. Lewis, Molly E. McEuen, MacKenzie R. Moyer, Shailey N. Park, Makayla E. Proctor, Tyler R. Quarton, Thomas D. Sanson, Emma M. Smith, Paityn A. Tieman, Emily P. Turner, Samantha J. Unterbrink, Adriann L. Welte and Danielle B. Westnedge.

11th Grade

Kiera F. Adcock, Cassiopeia M. Ames, Fuller J. Anderson, Elise M. Baker, Emily C. Barr, Alicia C. Bellm, Carl E. Bellm, Sydney A. Bowman, Dylan L. Cunningham, Isaac S. Daugherty, Rory R. Drew, Charles R. Gibbel, Christian J. Griffith, Ryan M. Haschemeyer, Reid L. Kleeman, Demitry W. Lewis, Deepen K. Patel, Lauryn M. Pool, Mitchel A. Proctor, Matthew R. Reynolds, Kara L. Rosentreter, Allison M. Smith, Margaret M. Verticchio, Katie M. Vest and Haley M. Wills.

10th Grade

Ella G. Adams, Joshua W. Davis, Cassidy R. Dunlap, Anthony W. Joiner, Shannon L. Lackey, Kasey Z. Lomelimo, Faith R. ODell, Kelli M. Page, Gracie L. Reels, Dustin E. Roberts, Nathan C. Roemer, Dawson B. Shaw, Isabella A. Stoops, Devin J. Van Alstine, Lexy D. West and Breanna S. Wyhs.

Ninth Grade

Kyle V. Carriker, Luke A. Daugherty, Mason K. Duckels, Ryan D. Koster, Colin A. Kreipe, Harrison M. Nepute, Naomi R. Owada, Dane E. Rosentreter, Briana L. Sanchez, Catherine A. Smis, Mia A. Verticchio, Grace M. Wilton and Carson S. Wiser.

(Honor Roll based on Semester 2, grade point average. All A’s have a 4.0 GPA. High honors have a GPA of 3.75-3.99 and honors compiled a GPA of 3.25-3.74).