Christy Robbins-Caldieraro

Christy A. Robbins-Caldieraro, 57, of Rockwood, Tenn., formerly of Staunton, died at Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tenn. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at 2:01 a.m.

She was born July 17, 1962, in Staunton, to Arthur “Archie” Caldieraro and Elizabeth “Betty” Puto Caldieraro.

She was a homemaker. She was a great listener and gave great advice. She also enjoyed softball, especially watching her grandchildren play.

She is survived by her two children, Deanna (William) Rife of Gillespie and Amanda (fiancé, David Bishop) Robbins-Kimla of Rockwood, Tenn.; grandchildren, Haileigh Rife, Brianna Robbins, Megan Rife, Nicholas Kimla, Ethan Rife and Elizabeth Kimla; siblings, Laura (Mike) Terrett of Portageville, Mo., John (Ruth) Caldieraro of Staunton, Mary (Thom) Shoup of Clinton, Tenn. and Danny Caldieraro of Litchfield.

Christy was preceded in death by her parents and sibling, Richie Caldieraro. Friends may call Thursday, Dec. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.