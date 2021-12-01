Christmas is back in Carlinville

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The city of Carlinville officially kicked off its holiday season on Tuesday Nov. 23rd with the annual tree lighting ceremony held at the Carlinville Square.

The Cross Church preschool class was the entertainment of the night, singing and dancing along with some favorite Christmas carols.

After the preschoolers performance, Mayor Sarah Oswald took the stage to thank those who had come out Tuesday night to watch the lighting ceremony.

Carlinville royalty was present for the ceremony as well. Miss Carlinville Sara Wiese, Junior Miss Alyssa Carriker, and Little Miss Braylee Frankford joined Oswald and Chamber of Commerce leader Tim Rhodus under the gazebo for the ceremony.

The square lit up after a countdown from 10, the lights on the Christmas tree and around the square bringing a magical Christmas feeling to the cold and windy November night.

To continue the Christmas magic, the lights on the square preceded the arrival of one special guest.

Santa Claus, arriving in style via fire engine, courtesy of the Carlinville Fire department, took a trip around the square before greeting the gathered spectators. During his first official appearance of the season in Carlinville, Santa took the time to meet the children gathered for the lighting ceremony and get their Christmas gift lists.

With the Square lit with Christmas decorations and Santa back in town, the Christmas season is upon Carlinville once again.