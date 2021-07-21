Christine Elizabeth Fritzsche

Christine Elizabeth Fritzsche, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Christine was born to Annie Weir Sweeney and James Hamilton Sweeney on November 8, 1929 in Mt. Olive.

She married her high school sweetheart, Adrian Kenneth Fritzsche, on May 24, 1948. He preceded her in death December 25, 2007.

Christine graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic School and Mt. Olive High School.

Christine’s greatest love was her husband Adrian and her large extended family. She devoted her entire life to caring for her family. She was the proud mother of twelve children and loved every one of her fifty grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her favorite activities was shopping for all of them. Christine was a devout Catholic and loved her church and could always be found working at all the various church events.

She is survived by her children, Adrian (Suzanne) Fritzsche, Jr., Joan (Michael) Klaus, Jeanne Johnson, James Sweeney, Catherine (Joe) Doyle, Diane (Rick) Lorenzen, Debbie (Chris) Lydon, Tim (Jan) Fritzsche, Kevin (Julie) Fritzsche; daughter-in-law, Sally Fritzsche; 28 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents, James and Annie Sweeney; sisters, Catherine (Sister Venantia), Margaret, Mary, and Joan; brothers, Michael, William, James, Patrick, Francis Sweeney; husband, Adrian Kenneth Fritzsche; son Dennis Fritzsche; daughters, Kathleen Keating and Carol Hopkins.

Visitation was held at St. John Paul II Church in Mt. Olive, on Monday, July 19.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Paul II Church on Tuesday, July 20.

Memorials are suggested to Calvary Catholic Cemetery, St. John Paul II Alter & Rosary Society, or St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Mt. Olive.

Becker and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Anyone wanting to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.