Christina L. Stewart, 92

GILLESPIE (Jan. 2, 2018) – Christina Love Stewart, 92, of Gillespie passed away at 11:43 a.m., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Mrs. Stewart was born June 2, 1925, in Carlinville to Morrison Fraser and Christina (Horn) Fraser Guild. She married Bill Stewart on July 28, 1945, in Gillespie; he preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 1976.

Mrs. Stewart was a housekeeper, a charter member of the Outrageous Old Women’s Society and an avid fan of the Gillespie Miners and St. Louis Cardinals.

Surviving are her daughter, Helen “Lynn” Davis of Gillespie; grandchildren, Jeff (Michelle) Davis of Beaver Dam, Wis., Tom (Cara) Davis of Kansas City, Mo., and Christina (Andrew) Leivian of Coon Rapids, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Charlie Davis, Joel Davis, Larissa Davis, Samantha Davis, Kelly Lynn Leivian and Ashley Leivian; brother-in-law, Arthur Bazzarone; and special family, the Mary and Dave Griffel family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jessie Bazzarone and Marie Lindley; brother, John Robert “Bunzo” Fraser; and niece, Jeanie Hornberger.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the funeral home, with Art Roemer officiating. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery.

