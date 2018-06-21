Children ages 10-13 invited to free water school camp

Children ages 10-13 invited to free water school

EDWARDSVILLE (June 21, 2018) – The Swarovski Waterschool USA program invites children ages 10-13 to participate in a free, one week global education program about water, sanitation, hygiene and the environment. Participants will learn about water in the human body, the water cycle, drinking water filtration, water conservation, global water issues, watersheds and healthy streams. Activities will include arts and crafts, science experiments, hands-on demonstrations, and lessons from the Swarovski Waterschool global learning materials.

“Students will even have the opportunity to study a real stream!” Swarovski Waterschool educator Elizabeth Flotte said. Students will reflect on their personal experiences with water and how they can make positive differences in their own watershed communities.”

Parents can choose from several camp offerings, two of which will take place at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16-20 and July 23-27. Parents can call (618) 468-5701 to enroll their children.

There will also be one camp held at SIUE from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 6-10, at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville STEM Center, 1276 Science East Building, Edwardsville. Parents can register their children for this camp at surveymonkey.com/r/SWSSIUE. Those with questions can contact NGRREC Swarovski Waterschool coordinator Natalie Marioni at nmarioni@lc.edu.