Cheryl Ann Walker

Cheryl Ann Walker, 65, of Wilsonville, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

She was born April 17, 1956, in Litchfield to Reno Vannucci and Betty (Hays) Vannucci.

She married John Walker. She was a homemaker.

Cheryl is survived by her mother, Betty Vannucci of Wilsonville; son, Chad Walker of Gillespie; grandchildren, Macy Walker of Carlinville, Ella Walker of Carlinville, Grant Walker of Carlinville; great-grandchild, Gatlin Nance; brother in law, Jerry Dolliger; nephews, Bryon Dolliger, Greg Dolliger.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father; husband; son, Eric Walker and sister, Barb Dolliger.

Visitation and a memorial service were held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.