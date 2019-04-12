Charlotte L. Wilson

Charlotte L. (Konneker) Wilson, 82, of Webster, NY, formerly of Carlinville, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in Webster, NY.

Charlotte was born on June 26, 1936 a daughter of Charley and Luella (Leefers) Konneker in Carlinville. She married Dave Wilson in 1958 in Carlinville.

Charlotte was the former Director of Community Education for Greece Central School District. She was active in the choir at the United Methodist Church of Webster, a member of Webster Quilt Guild, and an avid reader, quilter, and a great cook.

Charlotte is survived by two daughters, Deborah Wilson and Barbara (Rich) Chester both of Webster, NY; son, Bart Wilson of Webster, NY; 3 grandchildren, Morgan, Courtney, and Oswald Chester, all of Webster, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dave Wilson of 54 years in 2012, and a brother, Jim Konneker.

Visitation was held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville with funeral services following at the funeral home with the Rev. Rex Hendrix officiating.

Burial was in Rural Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Rural Cemetery or Wesley Foundation at Illinois State University (isuwesley.org.)

