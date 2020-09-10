Charlotte F. Mullens

Charlotte F. Mullens, 77, of Carlinville passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Charlotte was born March 4, 1943, in Jerseyville, one of three daughters born to Russell and Vera (Fricker) Downs.

Charlotte graduated from Carlinville High School with the Class of 1961.

After graduation, Charlotte took a job with General Telephone Company “GTE” in Jacksonville. She was employed there until her marriage and was soon turned into a farmwife.

Charlotte married Zane Mullens on July 14, 1972 in Jacksonville and they soon moved to Hettick, where they farmed until 2003. She later enjoyed employment with Payless Tour Company out of Danville. Zane was the bus driver and Charlotte was the tour guide and retired in 2015 after 15 years with the company.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family burial will be held in Hettick Cemetery.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Julie (Chad) Stults of Carlinville; step-son, Andy Mullens of Carlinville; granddaughter, Jensie Stults of Hettick; sister, Margaret “Mag” (Dean) Tetzlaff of Carlinville; sister, Wanda Lee of Carlinville; as well as a niece and three nephews.

Memorials may be made to Hettick Community Club.

