Charles W. Pohlman Jr. 61

CARLINVILLE (March 13, 2018) – Charles W. “Charlie” Pohlman Jr., 61, of Carlinville passed away Sunday morning, March 11, 2018 at his residence in Carlinville, IL.

Charlie was born April 7, 1956, to Charles and Kathryn (Rebbe) Pohlman in Litchfield. He graduated from Gillespie High School with the class of 1974.

Charlie married Cathy Bruene on Aug. 8, 1987, in Gillespie.

Charlie grew up on a small farm outside of Gillespie. Every day, other than going to school, he milked cows by hand twice a day, helped with the farming, and went for a run every free moment he had. Running was a passion for Charlie. He ran cross country in high school, and he continued to run road races and the Boston Marathon.

He left the farm after graduation and attended Illinois State University, graduating in 1978. Charlie became a Physical Education and Drivers Ed teacher. His first job was at Warrensburg-Latham for a year before he moved on and became a teacher and track coach at Girard High School. Though he helped with various sports, Charlie relished track and cross country. He was a dedicated coach who coached high school girls’ track and then boys’ track throughout his years at Girard/North Mac. For several years he also was in charge of a very successful cross-country program at Blackburn College. Charlie was always the example, inspiring all students not only to run but to be their best and develop life-long positive habits. Charlie retired from teaching and coaching in 2016 after 32 years of service.

Throughout his life, Charlie ran and exercised nearly every day. He was in charge of Gillespie’s Black Diamond Days race for 38 years. He loved to be outdoors working in the yard, boating with his brother and family at Gillespie Lake, and just feeling the sun. Charlie was also an avid reader who loved history, science fiction, and politics. Some of Charlie’s greatest loves were watching his children grow up, have successes in sports, and attending his alma mater. Because Charlie was such a sports fan, he especially enjoyed the annual tradition of going to the Illini/Mizzou basketball bragging rights game since 2003.

He loved life and living. He spent time with his wife, children, family, and friends on outings, vacations, parties, and many weekend trips. After his diagnosis of ALS, for his 30th wedding anniversary, he took his wife and extended family on a last family vacation to Colorado and San Francisco during the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love. In his last year he was honored with celebrations of his life with humbling numbers of participants in the “Running with Mr. Pohlman” race in Girard, throwing of the first pitch at the St. Louis Cardinal’s Charlie Pohlman Day, and his final Black Diamond Days Race.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cathy Pohlman of Carlinville; son, Luke Pohlman of Chicago; daughter, Carly Pohlman of Bloomington; son, Jake Pohlman of Carlinville; sister, Mary (Ron) Norenberg of Danville; sister, Marsha Pohlman of Springfield; brother, Jim (Lynne) Pohlman of Fairbanks, Alaska; sister, Jo Ellen (Matt) Buchanan of Pitkin, Colo.; brother, Rev. Stephen Pohlman of Jerseyville; and several nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Pohlman.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 16, from 3-7 p.m. at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Stephen Pohlman officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the ALS Association, North Mac P.E. and track fund.

