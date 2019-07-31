Charles W. Hood

Charles W. Hood, 90, of Mt. Olive died peacefully at his residence Wednesday July 24, 2019 after a long illness.

He was born May 11, 1929 in Nameoki to Edward and Cora Malone Hood. He was the last of their 10 children.

Charles married Doris Liebscher on May 28, 1949.​ He was employed at American Steel Foundries, Granite City, as a blacksmith for more than 30 years.​

​He was preceded in death by three sons, Michael, Robert, and Charles Jr.​

Charles is ​survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris; two​ daughters, Lynda (Sam) Aramowicz of Worden and Renee Hood of Mt. Olive; and five grandchildren, Jeremiah Hood of Houston, Texas, James Karrick of Mt. Olive, Lindsie (Mitch) Anderson of Brighton and ​Nicholas and Andrew Aramowicz of Worden.​

​Charlie served on the Aircraft carrier​ “USS Mendoro” in 1946. He was a motorcyclist and​ avid Poley player, a handyman who could fix​ anything and a beloved Uncle to his many​ nieces and nephews.​

Visitation was held ​Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive.​

A funeral service took place Monday, July 29, Becker & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Ben Fiore officiating. Burial was in the Mt. Olive City Cemetery.​

A lunch for family and friends took place at the Zion Lutheran Fellowship Hall served by the Lydia Circle.​

Memorials are suggested to Mt. Olive City Cemetery and Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerandson.com​.